Lenovo Miix 520 2-in-1 tablet with Kaby Lake-R is now available

The Lenovo Miix 520 is a tablet with a 12.2 inch full HD display, a detachable keyboard, and support for pen input.

It’s also one of the first 2-in-1 tablets to feature an 8th-gen Intel Core Kaby Lake-R quad-core processor.

Lenovo unveiled the new tablet in August, and now it’s up for order in the US and China.

Amazon is selling a model with a Core i7-8550U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of PCIe solid state storage for $1018. But there may be cheaper models on the horizon.

Chinese internet retailer JD is taking pre-orders for a version with a Core i5-8250U processor for 5,999 yuan, or about $900.

The tablet comes with both a keyboard and pen (at least in the US… those may be optional accessories in some regions).

Other features include stereo speakers, dual microphones, an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera, a backlit keyboard with 1.5mm key travel, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, a USB 3.0 Type-C port, a USB 3.0 port, and a headset jack.

The tablet measures 11.8″ x 8.1″ x 0.4″ and weighs about 2 pounds. Add the keyboard and you have a sorta/kinda notebook that weighs 2.7 pounds and which measures 0.6″ deep. The keyboard is not heavy enough to support the weight of the tablet, which is why the Miix 520 tablet has a built-in kickstand.

via TabletMonkeys and LaptopMain