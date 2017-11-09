Leaving home (buttons) behind: Apple may bring Face ID to iPads

The iPhone X may be Apple’s first iOS device without a home button. But it probably won’t be the last.

Bloomberg reports that Apple is working on a next-gen iPad that borrows some design elements from the iPhone X, including slim bezels and a Face ID camera system that will replace the fingerprint sensor and home button.

That tablet could be available for purchase next year.

This isn’t exactly surprising news. But it does mean that Apple’s 10th-anniversary iPhone is a sort of glimpse into the future of Apple’s mobile device lineup.

Every iPhone and iPad released in the past decade has had a physical home button, until now. And even this year, Apple launched three new phones: the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. Only the latter phone has a face ID system. The other two have home buttons with embedded fingerprint sensors. It’s likely that in another year or two, Apple won’t be releasing phones or tablets with either of those things anymore.

What remains to be seen is whether the upcoming iPad with Face ID will have a notch in the display like the iPhoone X, or if the company will either shrink the camera setup or increase the bezel size enough to make it unnecessary.