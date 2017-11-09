Leaving home (buttons) behind: Apple may bring Face ID to iPads

The iPhone X may be Apple’s first iOS device without a home button. But it probably won’t be the last.
Bloomberg reports that Apple is working on a next-gen iPad that borrows some design elements from the iPhone X, including slim bezels and a Face ID camera system that will replace the fingerprint sensor and home button.
That tablet could be available for purchase next year.
This isn’t exactly surprising news. But it does mean that Apple’s 10th-anniversary iPhone is a sort of glimpse into the future of Apple’s mobile device lineup.
Every iPhone and iPad released in the past decade has had a physical home button, until now. And even this year, Apple launched three new phones: the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. Only the latter phone has a face ID system. The other two have home buttons with embedded fingerprint sensors. It’s likely that in another year or two, Apple won’t be releasing phones or tablets with either of those things anymore.
What remains to be seen is whether the upcoming iPad with Face ID will have a notch in the display like the iPhoone X, or if the company will either shrink the camera setup or increase the bezel size enough to make it unnecessary.
I think this design makes a lot of sense on the iPad. Honestly, once you learn the multi-touch gestures, you don’t end up using the home button much anyway apart from to use Touch ID.
Of course, the home button can go away and I have said so for years. It is nothing but a wearing part causing unnecessary repair costs. Therefore, with iOS 11, I avoid using the home button as often as possible to extend the iPad’s longeivity.
A notch is nothing but a design mistake in every respect. Like built-in cracks. Never will I buy a display with notch.
Even much more importantly, will Apple fix the countless bugs of the Files app ever? Currently it is so buggy that using it is simply impossible on my iPad. It is still the buggiest software I have ever seen.
This sounds great, perhaps they should focus on fixing iOS 11 first tho – this piece of crap ruined my phone, and I’m certainly not buying anything that runs that OS until it improves.
Agreed. Two of my colleagues who have iPhones have seen their boot time increase from less than a minute to a couple of hours after updating to ios 11.1. Another had his phone crash and had to fresh-install the os and lost his data in the process.
I wonder if the new “iPad X” will also have that unergonomic notch.
Its certainly a large enough device to engineer the problem away easily.
A tablet without a home button is nothing new. Blackberry made a tablet many years ago without a home button. I worked quite well. The lack of apps was the only thing that killed it.