Some iPhone X units develop a bright green line on the display

Apple’s newest smartphone sells for $1000 and up, but for the most part reviewers seem to like the iPhone X. It’s the first Apple phone with a nearly bezel-less design, the first with the new “True Depth” camera system for Face ID, and the first without a home button.

But some iPhone X users are also encountering a display issue. After the phone is used for a short time, a bright green line shows up on the side of the display and doesn’t go away even after the phone is rebooted.

The good news is that users who have taken their phones to the Apple Store are reporting that the company is replacing defective units free of charge. But that’s an inconvenient option for anyone who may not live near an Apple Store.

This isn’t the first time a phone has suffered from this sort of display problem. Some Samsung Galaxy 7 Edge users saw a pink line appear on their phones earlier this year.

On the bright side, while there are a number of reports of the iPhone X units with a green line, the issue doesn’t appear to affect all phones… so the issue may not be quite as serious as Google’s Pixel 2 XL display woes. That phone has been widely criticized for a number of display-related issues including colors that shift when you view the phone from an angle, a muted color profile, a grainy textured look in some situations, and burn-in. Google has rolled out a software update to affect some, but not all of those issues.

The folks at DisplayMate, meanwhile, say that the iPhone X has the best display of any current smartphone. You should probably take any such analysis with a grain of salt, since there’s certainly room for personal preference. But the iPhone X is said to have a display that offers high color accuracy, good viewing angles, and a higher pixel density than any previous iPhone, among other things.

Some of those pixels just have a habit of spontaneously turning green on some units, apparently.

