Intel is bringing Core i9 chips to laptops (and other leaked details about upcoming 8th and 9th-gen Core chips)

You can already find a few laptops powered by 8th-gen Intel processors… but so far your only options are models with 15 watt, quad-core chips based on Intel’s Kaby Lake Refresh design. Soon you may be able to pick up a more powerful model with a 45 watt processor based on Coffee Lake-H architecture.

Intel hasn’t officially launched any of those new chips yet, but details showed up online recently, courtesy of third-party diagnostic tool AIDA64, which is now compatible with a bunch of previously unannounced chips.

It looks like we can expect new Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 chips as well as the first Core i9 processor designed for laptops.

As noticed by VideoCardz and AnandTech, the names of the new chips seem to track pretty closely with Intel’s existing 8th-gen desktop chips based on Coffee Lake architecture. So it’s likely that the new mobile processor lineup will look something like this:

Core i3-8300H : 4-core/4-thread with 8MB cache

: 4-core/4-thread with 8MB cache Core i5-8400H : 6-core/6-thread with 9MB cache

: 6-core/6-thread with 9MB cache Core i7-8750H : 6-core/12-thread with 12MB cache

: 6-core/12-thread with 12MB cache Core i7-8850H : 6-core/12-thread with 12MB cache (and higher speeds?)

: 6-core/12-thread with 12MB cache (and higher speeds?) Core i9-8950H: 6-core/12-thread with 12MB cache (and higher speeds, plus overclocking support)

The leaked details also confirm the names of some upcoming Celeron and Pentium chips… making it clear that Intel is (sort of) making it easier to tell if a processor shares its architecture with Intel Core Kaby Lake/Coffee Lake chips or with the cheaper, more energy efficient Atom lineup.

Basically, it goes something like this:

Pentium Gold = cheaper version of an Intel Core chip

= cheaper version of an Intel Core chip Pentium Silver = high-performance cousin of an Atom chip

= high-performance cousin of an Atom chip Celeron G = even cheaper Core

= even cheaper Core Celeron N or J-series = The new Atom

The AIDA64 leak also includes some names of upcoming 9th-gen Core chips for desktops, but there aren’t really any additional details. So it’s unclear, for example, how many CPU cores, what clock speeds, or even what architecture the upcoming Core i3-9100, Core i5-9400, and Core i5-9600K chips (among others), will use.

You can find a more detailed run-down of what we do and don’t know about the upcoming chips at AnandTech.