Huawei is working on a Face ID alternative (Knockoff Animoji too)

Apple spent years developing the Face ID system used in the iPhone X, essentially shrinking the technology found in the Xbox Kinect (which measures 9.8″ x 2.6″ x 2.6″) so that it fits in the notch at the top of Apple’s $1000 smartphone.

But Apple isn’t the only company to develop technology that creates a 3D map of your face that you can use to securely login to your device… or control cartoon-like figures with you facial movements.

Rival Huawei is developing its own answer to Apple’s Face ID, and while it’s not ready to go just yet, Huawei did provide a sneak peek at the event where the company unveiled the new Honor V10 smartphone today.

While Face ID basically does two things so far: enable secure logins and animate Animoji, the technology could theoretically be used for much more (and it probably will, in time).

For example, Huawei showed a prototype of its system being used to scan a toy in real time, creating a digital 3D replica of that toy which you could manipulate on the phone, send to a 3D printer, or perhaps use for other purposes (like home decorating or other things that Google’s Tango technology could be used for).

Huawei says the new system will let you securely unlock a phone in 400ms, which is a little slower than the fingerprint sensors Huawei currently uses. But it could allow Huawei to offer an Apple-like face login system in the future that’s far more accurate than the face unlock feature currently used on some Android phones, which relies on a single front-facing camera rather than a complex set of imaging tools that includes a projector, infrared camera, and RGB LEDs and cameras.

Oh, and as for Huawei’s Animoji clone? It seems to work a lot like Apple’s, but Huawei showed off a demo featuring an animated panda bear that has a lot more detail than Apple’s simple cartoon characters. On the one hand, the effect is a bit more impressive. But I’m not sure it’s quite as compelling: part of the appeal of Apple’s Animoji is their simple design… I think.

via WinFuture