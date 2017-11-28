Huawei launches Honor V10 in China: 6 inches, thin bezels, Kirin 970 processor

Chinese phone maker Huawei’s Honor sub-brand is usually reserved for value-oriented devices that offer a lot of bang for not a lot of bucks. And the new Honor V10 smartphone sure seems to live up to that standard.

The phone has a 6 inch display with a 2:1 (or 18:9) aspect ratio, Kirin 970 processor, and the entry level model features 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a price tag of 2699 yuan (about $409).

The only catch is that while the phone goes on sale in China next week, there’s no word on if or when it will be available internationally.

In addition to that 4GB/64GB model, Huawei will offer a few higher-priced options:

6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for 2999 yuan ($454)

6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for 3499 yuan (530)

Other features that are standard on all models include a 3750 mAh battery with fast charging supports, a dual rear camera system with 20MP and 16MP sensors, a 13MP front-facing camera, and Android Oreo software with Huawei’s EMUI user interface.

One thing Huawei did to help keep the price low (and possibly to extend battery life) is to opt for a 2160 x 1080 pixel display rather than a higher-resolution display panel. But the phone has a premium design with a metal body, and slim bezels… although there’s just enough space under the screen for a front-facing fingerprint sensor.

The phone has a microSD card slot, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and dual SIM support.

via Caschy’s Blog and GizmoChina