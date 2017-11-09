Fujitsu unveils a line of fanless thin client PCs with (unannounced)Intel Gemini Lake chips

Intel hasn’t officially launched its Gemini Lake line of low-power processors yet. But that hasn’t stopped Fujitsu from rolling out a new set of thin client computers powered by the follow-up to Intel’s Apollo Lake processors.

FanlessTech spotted the new Fujitsu Futro S540, S740, and S940 listed on the Japanese company’s website… and according to a motherboard overview sheet, the new systems will be powered by Gemini Lake chips.

Specifically, we’re looking at tiny desktops that will be available with the following processor options:

Celeron J4005 dual-core

Celeron J4105 quad-core

Pentium J5005 quad-core

These are all 10 watt processors with 9th-gen Intel HD graphics and support for up to 2 external displays. According to leaked information, they’re also expected to support LPDDR4-2400 memory and offer up to 15 percent better performance than today’s Apollo Lake chips.

Fujitsu is positioning its Futro devices as thin client PCs for enterprise customers, but they’re basically small, fanless desktop PCs that just happen to chip with enterprise-level features. We’ll probably see consumer-oriented Gemini Lake mini-dekstop computers in the coming months, although I wouldn’t necessarily expect any from Fujitsu.

This wouldn’t be the first time a PC maker showed off a machine with a Gemini Lake processor. But it’s interesting that it keeps happening even though Intel hasn’t officially unveiled the new chips yet… although that could happen any day now.