Israeli PC maker Compulab’s latest mini desktop is a fanelss PC called the fitlet2. It measures about 4.4″ x 3.3″ x 1″ (or so), weighs about 12 ounces, and has an all-metal chassis with a convection cooling system that doesn’t require any fans or vents.
The fitlet2 isn’t exactly a high-performance PC. It’s powered by a choice of Intel Apollo Lake processors, and Compulab positions it as a system you could use as an Internet of Things gateway, among other things. But it’s a small, low-cost, low-power computer that could certainly be used for other things as well.
Prices should start at $153, although I suspect that you’ll only get a barebones model for that price.
Compulab says the fitlet 2 supports up to 16GB of RAM and can use M.2 SATA solid state drives, eMMC storage, or a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.
It will be available with Intel Atom x5-E3930, Atom x7-E3950, or Celeron J3455 processor options.
Other specs include:
- HDMI 1.4 and DIsplayPort 1.2 for up to two displays
- Stereo mic/line in and line-out jacks and S/PDIF
- Up to 8 USB ports (6 x USB 2.0 and 2x USB 3.0)
- Up to 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Optional 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth and/or 4G cellular
The computer is also designed to be easy to disassemble so you can add memory, storage, or other hardware.
The models with lower-power processors are about an inch high, while the higher-performance models at about 1.3″ to make room for the cooling fins.
You should be able to buy the fitlet2 from Compulab or Amazon soon.
6 Comments on "Fitlet2 is a tiny fanless Apollo Lake mini PC for $153 and up"
How does the Atom x7-E3950 compare with the Celeron J3455? Any benchmark comparisons?
Also, is 16 GB of RAM a typo on Compulab’s site or is the 8 GB on Intel’s Ark site incorrect (I recall the site has been wrong in the past)?
I believe 16GB is correct. This link discusses the memory situation:
https://www.tinygreenpc.com/fitlet2-unique-intel-apollo-lake-micro-pc-for-iot
Hi Jeff, I confirm all info above! Yes Intel’s Ark says 8GB and yes you can add up to 16GB on Fitlet2. Compulab and our engineers at Tiny Green PC tested and validated Fitlet2 with 16GB.
It seems that the Atom x7-E3950 version a little more expensive than the Celeron J3455 one based some relative chart/graph (maybe it’s not from Compulab) I saw on another site. Any reasons why this is so? It seems that the J3455 is faster (at least higher burst frequencies).
E3950 is “Embedded” with longevity. J3455 is “non-embedded”. It is a very common market segmentation for Intel and for other chip vendors. Embedded parts usually carry a premium.
hmm, a 4 eth port model could make a good home made router.