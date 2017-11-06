Liliputing

Fitlet2 is a tiny fanless Apollo Lake mini PC for $153 and up

Israeli PC maker Compulab’s latest mini desktop is a fanelss PC called the fitlet2. It measures about 4.4″ x 3.3″ x 1″ (or so), weighs about 12 ounces, and has an all-metal chassis with a convection cooling system that doesn’t require any fans or vents.

The fitlet2 isn’t exactly a high-performance PC. It’s powered by a choice of Intel Apollo Lake processors, and Compulab positions it as a system you could use as an Internet of Things gateway, among other things. But it’s a small, low-cost, low-power computer that could certainly be used for other things as well.

Prices should start at $153, although I suspect that you’ll only get a barebones model for that price.

Compulab says the fitlet 2 supports up to 16GB of RAM and can use M.2 SATA solid state drives, eMMC storage, or a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD.

It will be available with Intel Atom x5-E3930, Atom x7-E3950, or Celeron J3455 processor options.

Other specs include:

  • HDMI 1.4 and DIsplayPort 1.2 for up to two displays
  • Stereo mic/line in and line-out jacks and S/PDIF
  • Up to 8 USB ports (6 x USB 2.0 and 2x USB 3.0)
  • Up to 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • Optional 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth and/or 4G cellular

The computer is also designed to be easy to disassemble so you can add memory, storage, or other hardware.

The models with lower-power processors are about an inch high, while the higher-performance models at about 1.3″ to make room for the cooling fins.

You should be able to buy the fitlet2 from Compulab or Amazon soon.

via Phoronix and FanlessTech

 

jeff
Guest
jeff
How does the Atom x7-E3950 compare with the Celeron J3455? Any benchmark comparisons?

Also, is 16 GB of RAM a typo on Compulab’s site or is the 8 GB on Intel’s Ark site incorrect (I recall the site has been wrong in the past)?

19 hours 33 minutes ago
Guest
e1e1
I believe 16GB is correct. This link discusses the memory situation:
https://www.tinygreenpc.com/fitlet2-unique-intel-apollo-lake-micro-pc-for-iot

13 hours 12 minutes ago
sph
Guest
sph
Hi Jeff, I confirm all info above! Yes Intel’s Ark says 8GB and yes you can add up to 16GB on Fitlet2. Compulab and our engineers at Tiny Green PC tested and validated Fitlet2 with 16GB.

11 hours 22 minutes ago
Alb
Guest
Alb
It seems that the Atom x7-E3950 version a little more expensive than the Celeron J3455 one based some relative chart/graph (maybe it’s not from Compulab) I saw on another site. Any reasons why this is so? It seems that the J3455 is faster (at least higher burst frequencies).

8 hours 51 minutes ago
Compulab
Guest
Compulab
E3950 is “Embedded” with longevity. J3455 is “non-embedded”. It is a very common market segmentation for Intel and for other chip vendors. Embedded parts usually carry a premium.

1 hour 5 minutes ago
Member
demure
hmm, a 4 eth port model could make a good home made router.

1 minute 49 seconds ago
