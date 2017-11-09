ECS Liva Q is a 2.8 inch square Apollo Lake mini PC

Earlier this year a tiny computer called the PB01CF showed up on the ECS website. Powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor, the computer measures just 2.8″ x 2.8″ x 1.2″ and includes HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and USB ports, WiFi, and support for 4K displays.

Now ECS is launching a nearly identical-looking model called the ECS Liva Q. But this version is available with a choice of dual-core or quad-core processor options, up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of eMMC storage.

The ECS Liva Q is still a tiny computer that’s smaller than an Intel NUC. In fact, it weighs just about 9 ounces, making it just a bit heavier than a smartphone phone and lighter than most tablets.

The computer supports Intel Celeron N330 and Pentium N4200 Apollo Lake processor options, 2GB or 4GB of RAM, an 32GB or 64GB of storage.

It also has a microSD card slot, a USB 3.1 Type-A port and a USB 2.0 port, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1 and support for Windows 10, although ECS says the system should also be capable of running Ubuntu Linux.

via TechPowerUp and GDM.or.jpg