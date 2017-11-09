Dell’s next-gen XPS 15 laptop to offer QHD+ and 5K display options?

Liliputing is a website about little computers, so I don’t tend to pay that much attention to laptops with 15.6 inch or larger displays… but thanks to slim screen bezels, low-power processors, and other advances, we’ve starting to see some pretty thin-and-light models in this category over the past few years.

Case in point: Dell’s XPS 15 notebooks have weighed less than 4 pounds and measure less than 0.7 inches thick since 2015.

Now it looks like Dell is getting ready to refresh its XPS 15 lineup again, this time with new display, processor, and graphics options.

Redditor camelCase47 noticed some new options for the XPS 15 on the Dell Canada website this week.

Some of those features are no longer visible, but Dell does still claim on one page that the XPS 15 is available with an optional 15.6 inch, 3200 x 1800 pixel display… which is interesting, because Dell doesn’t currently sell a model with that screen resolution. Right now you can buy the laptop with either a 1920 x 1080 pixel screen or a 3840 x 2160 pixel display).

But those are just a few of the new features camelCase47 spotted. Here are some others:

Optional 5K display (which probably means 5120 x 2880 or something like that)

8th-gen Intel Core Kaby Lake-R quad-core processor options

Optional NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 graphics

For the most part it doesn’t seem that Dell is changing the laptop’s design, although there may be an additional USB Type-C port.

If Dell really is updating its XPS 15 laptops (and with new Intel processors hitting the streets, the company probably is) we’ll probably hear more about the upcoming laptops at the Consumer Electronics Show in January, if not sooner.

