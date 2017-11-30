Dell Vostro 14 5471 business laptop sports 8th-gen Intel Core and AMD Radeon R530 graphics

Intel’s 8th-gen “Kaby Lake Refresh” chips bring major CPU performance improvements to laptops by doubling the core count from 2 to 4. But their Intel UHD 620 graphics is pretty exactly the same as the Intel HD 620 graphics found in dual-core 7th-gen “Kaby Lake” chips.
So if you want a laptop with higher CPU and GPU performance you might want to opt for a model with discrete graphics… like Dell’s new Vostro 14 5471 with a Kaby Lake-R processor and AMD Radeon graphics.
While the new business-class laptop isn’t listed on Dell’s US website yet, you can find a product page for the 14 inch laptop at Dell’s Chinese site.
Prices start at ¥ 5,499 (about $830) for a model with a Core i5-8250U processor, 4GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid state storage. The website also mentions AMD R17-M2-50 graphics with 4GB of GDDR5 memory (although third-party sellers describe it as Radeon 530 graphics).
It looks like the new Vostro 14 laptop will also be available with up to a Core i7-8550U processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of solid state storage. It has USB 3.1 Type-C and Type-A ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port. It also has a fingerprint sensor and a display with 72 percent color gamut, 178 degree viewing angles, and 350 nits of brightness.
There’s no word on when this model will be available in the US.
