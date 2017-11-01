B&N launches NOOK GlowLight 3 for $120

Barnes & Noble’s cheapest device for reading eBooks may be the $50 NOOK tablet. But that’s a multipurpose device with a color screen and Android software. The company’s new NOOK GlowLight 3 is designed just for reading.

It has an 6 inch E Ink display, physical buttons for turning pages, 8GB of storage and a front-light that can change colors to make reading in the dark more comfortable.

The NOOK GlowLight 3 is up for pre-order for $120.

At that price, the eReader looks pretty competitive with Amazon’s similarly-priced Kindle Paperwhite. Amazon’s eReader lacks the page turn buttons you get on B&N’s new model, has half as much storage space, and has a light that does not change colors. Oh, and you have to pay an extra $20 if you want to remove the lock screen ads from Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite.

B&N says its new eReader has a 300 dpi display, a battery that’s good for up to 50 days or normal use, 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi, and a micro USB port. There’s no SD card slot or waterproofing. But the NOOK GlowLight 3 still looks like a pretty good option for folks that want to read titles purchased from B&N or other DRM-free or Adobe DRM-laden books.

The NOOK GlowLight 3 should be available starting November 8th.

via The Digital Reader