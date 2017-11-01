Liliputing

B&N launches NOOK GlowLight 3 for $120

Barnes & Noble’s cheapest device for reading eBooks may be the $50 NOOK tablet. But that’s a multipurpose device with a color screen and Android software. The company’s new NOOK GlowLight 3 is designed just for reading.

It has an 6 inch E Ink display, physical buttons for turning pages, 8GB of storage and a front-light that can change colors to make reading in the dark more comfortable.

The NOOK GlowLight 3 is up for pre-order for $120.

At that price, the eReader looks pretty competitive with Amazon’s similarly-priced Kindle Paperwhite. Amazon’s eReader lacks the page turn buttons you get on B&N’s new model, has half as much storage space, and has a light that does not change colors. Oh, and you have to pay an extra $20 if you want to remove the lock screen ads from Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite.

B&N says its new eReader has a 300 dpi display, a battery that’s good for up to 50 days or normal use, 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi, and a micro USB port. There’s no SD card slot or waterproofing. But the NOOK GlowLight 3 still looks like a pretty good option for folks that want to read titles purchased from B&N or other DRM-free or Adobe DRM-laden books.

The NOOK GlowLight 3 should be available starting November 8th.

buzz86us
Member
buzz86us
I hope this is running a heavily patched version of android like the last one, would be nice to be able to check email in a pinch

12 hours 10 minutes ago
QWERTY
Guest
QWERTY
Is that an amber light? Nice. Honestly, I’d like to see one that was flat out red, best for night reading, but given the aesthetics aren’t great, I won’t hold my breath. This is why I do most of my reading on AMOLED screens and just drag out an old eink for rare direct sunlight reading.

3 hours 2 minutes ago
