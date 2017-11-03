Bloomberg: Broadcom may buy Qualcomm

Broadcom and Qualcomm are two of the world’s biggest chip makers… and according to a report from Bloomberg, they could soon become one of the world’s biggest chip makers.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, Broadcom is exploring the possibility of buying Qualcomm.

The move would further consolidate the market. Qualcomm is currently in the process of absorbing NXP Semiconductor… which acquired Freescale Semiconductor a few years ago.

Broadcom, meanwhile, has undergone some big changes itself recently. The company currently known as Broadcom Limited was formerly a California-based business known as Broadcom Corporation until it was acquired last year by the Singapore-based Avago Technologies. This week the company announced that it was moving its primary headquarters back to the United States.

There’s certainly some overlap in the Broadcomm and Qualcomm’s areas of expertise, but a merger would bring together an intriguing set of intellectual property under one roof.

Broadcom produces chips for a wide range of applications. The company is probably best known for its solutions for wired and wireless networking products, but Broadcom also makes CPU and graphics chips like those used in the Raspberry Pi line of computers.

Qualcomm, meanwhile, also produces wireless chips. But that US-based company is better known for making the processors that power most flagship Android phones.

Now what do you think the combined company would be called? Odds are that it’d just be called Broadcom or Qualcomm… but as two companies that already have two-syllable names ending with some variation of “com,” there are all sorts of intriguing possibilities for name mashups