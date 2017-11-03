Liliputing

Bloomberg: Broadcom may buy Qualcomm

Broadcom and Qualcomm are two of the world’s biggest chip makers… and according to a report from Bloomberg, they could soon become one of the world’s biggest chip makers.

According to Bloomberg’s sources, Broadcom is exploring the possibility of buying Qualcomm.

The move would further consolidate the market. Qualcomm is currently in the process of absorbing NXP Semiconductor… which acquired Freescale Semiconductor a few years ago.

Broadcom, meanwhile, has undergone some big changes itself recently. The company currently known as Broadcom Limited was formerly a California-based business known as Broadcom Corporation until it was acquired last year by the Singapore-based Avago Technologies. This week the company announced that it was moving its primary headquarters back to the United States.

There’s certainly some overlap in the Broadcomm and Qualcomm’s areas of expertise, but a merger would bring together an intriguing set of intellectual property under one roof.

Broadcom produces chips for a wide range of applications. The company is probably best known for its solutions for wired and wireless networking products, but Broadcom also makes CPU and graphics chips like those used in the Raspberry Pi line of computers.

Qualcomm, meanwhile, also produces wireless chips. But that US-based company is better known for making the processors that power most flagship Android phones.

Now what do you think the combined company would be called? Odds are that it’d just be called Broadcom or Qualcomm… but as two companies that already have two-syllable names ending with some variation of “com,” there are all sorts of intriguing possibilities for name mashups

  • Broadqualcomm
  • Qualbroadcom
  • Broadcomm
  • Qualcommm
  • BqRuOaAlDcCoOmM

Don
Guest
Don
mmmm

16 hours 34 minutes ago
Tarwin
Guest
Tarwin
They could also maintain names and focus on their respective segments.

16 hours 34 minutes ago
Alexander
Guest
Alexander
Com(m)

16 hours 26 minutes ago
12John34
Guest
12John34
Broadcom + Qualcomm = Borg

15 hours 51 minutes ago
minro
Guest
minro
I sincerely hope Broadcom doesn’t buy Qualcomm. Broadcom close-source some of their WiFi and Bluetooth drivers. It’s a pain to get them to work on Linux.

15 hours 44 minutes ago
CampGareth
Guest
CampGareth
Qualcomm aren’t much better for what it’s worth.

15 hours 2 minutes ago
Kangal
Guest
Kangal
What is?
Intel still has its quirks. Nvidia’s been hostile. AMD doesn’t have the R&D funds.

The “free” part of open-source hurts the Linux Ecosystem the most

14 hours 48 minutes ago
Kangal
Guest
Kangal
Broad = wide/large (size)
Qual = quality (opinion)
comm = communications (purpose)

http://dictionary.cambridge.org/grammar/british-grammar/about-adjectives-and-adverbs/adjectives-order

According to the rules of the English language, it should be:
“Qualbroad Communications”

14 hours 50 minutes ago
Alex Gontcharov
Guest
Alex Gontcharov
Allcom

14 hours 21 minutes ago
Member
toxic_computing
If only they planned better than they could have grabbed Oath and Altaba before they were taken.

14 hours 5 minutes ago
Member
agumonkey
QCBC ?

BroadQual ?

ComComm

11 hours 29 minutes ago
Member
cnxsoft
Qualcomm Market Cap in Jan. 2014: 123 B
Broadcom Market Cap in Jan. 2014: ~13 B

Now Broadcom has a larger market, and plans to buyout Qualcomm, Amazed at the pace of changes.

8 hours 46 minutes ago
Joe
Guest
Joe
Well, that’s explained by Avago buying Broadcom and then renaming Avago to Broadcom. It’s not like the “original” Broadcom’s market grew really fast. Not really “amazing” in the context of your statement.

6 hours 10 minutes ago
