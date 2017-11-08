Benchmarks leak for Intel’s new CPUs with AMD graphics

Intel plans to launch laptop chips early next year that combine an Intel CPU with a custom AMD graphics solution. While Intel hasn’t provided many details about the upcoming chips yet, a set of leaked benchmarks gives us an idea of what to expect.

It looks like there will be at least two processors to start with, one called the Intel Core i7-8705G, and a more powerful option called the Core i7-8809G.

Both are expected to features quad-core Intel processors based on the company’s Kaby Lake architecture paired with a custom AMD Radeon graphics processor with 24 compute units and 1536 stream processors. The result is two processors that should be able to outperform any Intel mobile chips with integrated Intel HD graphics… but which should (at least theoretically) consume less power than a typical laptop with an Intel processor and discrete graphics.

Tweaktown notes that the Core i7-8809G seems to have about 3.3 TFLOPs of compute performance, which is about half of what you’d get with an Xbox One X game console. So if you want a 4K gaming machine, you’re probably better off building your own desktop or buying a high-end console. But that’s still pretty impressive for a laptop-class processor.

The Core i7-8705G has a lower clock speed and offers significantly less performance, but it’ll also probably be a more affordable option.

You can find more details from the benchmark results listed at GFXBench, GeekBench, and 3DMark. Note that the 694E:C0 board is expected to feature the Core i7-8809G processor, while the 694C:C0 board has the Core i7-8705G chip.

via /r/AMD and HotHardware