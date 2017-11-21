ARM-powered Windows laptops show up in benchmark results

Microsoft and Qualcomm have indicated that we could see the first Windows 10 computers powered by ARM-based chips by the end of the 2017. With just over a month left in the year, time is running out… but WinFuture has spotted evidence that at least two new Windows 10 devices powered by ARM-based chips are on the way.

As noticed by WinFuture, one of those devices is an Asus computer with the model number TP370QL, according to listings in the Geekbench online benchmark database.

The other appears to be a 12 inch HP laptop, according to pages found on the HP website.

Asus and HP are two of the companies that had already announced plans to build Windows 10 devices with ARM processors. The other is Lenovo.

It looks like someone’s also been running tests on a “Qualcomm CLS” test system, although it’s unclear if this is a real product or just a prototype used for internal testing purposes.

It’s probably too early to read too much into the benchmark listings, since the final products could look quite different. But it is certainly interesting that Geekbench shows single-core and multi-core scores that are about half of what you’d expect from an Android device with the same Snapdragon 835 processor.

Maybe that means Windows 10 runs less efficiently than Android on ARM. Maybe it has something to do with the overhead that comes with emulating an x86 instruction set so that users can run legacy Windows programs on a device with an ARM-based processor. Or maybe these are just early results for unfinished hardware and software that hasn’t been finalized yet.

It’s also interesting to see that some of the pre-release Windows 10 on ARM devices seem to feature 4GB of RAM and others have 8GB. It looks like Windows tablets and laptops with 2GB of RAM or less may be a thing of the past… or at least may be a thing of low-end Intel-powered devices.