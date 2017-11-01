Apparently Black Friday starts Nov 1st now (Dell and Amazon kick things off)

Over the past few years we’ve seen a growing number of retailers starting their “Black Friday” sales on Thanksgiving Day instead of the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Now Dell is just throwing tradition to the wind and offering up some so-called Black Friday deals today. On November 1st. Go figure.
Under other circumstances, I’d probably just call this an excuse for a sale. But Dell’s not the only one giving us sale prices under the “Black Friday” banner 23 days early. Amazon has also launched its “Countdown to Black Friday Hub.”
For the most part, Amazon’s early Black Friday deals look a lot like the company’s typical “Gold Box Deals,” which is to say the discounts available today are pretty much the same as the sort of discounts Amazon offers every day. But keep an eye on that hub and you’ll probably find more items on sale in the coming weeks.
As for Dell, the company is providing a sneak peek at some of its actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices. But if you don’t want to wait, here are some of the best deals that the company is offering between 8:00AM Eastern on Nov 1st and 8:–AM Eastern on Nov 3rd:
- Dell Inspiron 11 3000 laptop w/Celeron N3060/2GB?32GB for $180
- Dell Inspiron 11 3000 convertible w/Pentium N3710/4GB/500GB for $330
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 convertible w/Core i7-7500U/12GB/512GB for $830
- Dell XPS 13 w/FHD non-touch display/Core i5-7200U/8GB/128GB for $900
- Dell XPS 13 w/FHD touch display/Core i5-7200U/8GB/128GB for $950
- Dell XPS 13 w/FHD non-touch display/Core i7-8550U/8GB/256GB for $1000
- Alienware Alpha mini PC w/Core i5-6400T/NVIDIA GTX 960/8GB/1TB for $700
Dell’s actual Black Friday deals include:
Starting at 11:00AM Eastern on Thursday, 11/23:
- Dell Inspiron 11 3000 convertible w/Celeron/2GB/32GB for $200
Starting at 7PM Eastern on Thursday, 11/23:
- Dell OptiPlex 3050 micro desktop w/Core i3 Kaby Lake, 4GB/500GB/Win10 Pro for $429
Starting 9:00PM Eastern on Thursday, 11/23
- Dell Inspiron 14 3000 notebook w/Celeron/2GB/32GB for $130
- Dell Inspiron 11 3000 convertible w/Core M3 Kaby Lake/4GB/1TB for
- Dell 31.5″ 1920 x 1080 pixel monitor with 178 degree viewing angle for $170
Starting at 10:00AM Eastern on Friday, 11/24
- UE Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker for $100
- Nest learning thermostat for $199
Starting at 1:00PM Easter on Friday, 11/24
- Dell Inspiron 13 700 touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-8550U/8GB/256GB for $800
Other Black Friday deals:
- Dell wireless keyboard and mouse (KM636) for $25
- Nest Cam indoor security camera for $149
- UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker for $200
- JBL CHarge 3 Bluetooth speaker for $90
- Bose QuietComfort 25 noise canceling headphones for $180
- Garmin Vivofit 3 activity tracker for $30
Stay tuned for more Black Friday tech deals in the coming weeks.
Leave a Reply
3 Comments on "Apparently Black Friday starts Nov 1st now (Dell and Amazon kick things off)"
The inspiron 14 is configured more to be a doorstop than a doorbuster deal.
Has anyone else used the Nest family of products? My first Google Home device is arriving today, and am interested in hooking up a security camera or two and/or a thermostat. Is the premium you pay for that brand worth it?
The Dell 11 3000 convertible is straight garbage. Somewhere along the hinge the keyboard flexible connector and the touch screen flexible connector get damage and result in intermittent dropouts.