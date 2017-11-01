Apparently Black Friday starts Nov 1st now (Dell and Amazon kick things off)

Over the past few years we’ve seen a growing number of retailers starting their “Black Friday” sales on Thanksgiving Day instead of the Friday after Thanksgiving.

Now Dell is just throwing tradition to the wind and offering up some so-called Black Friday deals today. On November 1st. Go figure.

Under other circumstances, I’d probably just call this an excuse for a sale. But Dell’s not the only one giving us sale prices under the “Black Friday” banner 23 days early. Amazon has also launched its “Countdown to Black Friday Hub.”

For the most part, Amazon’s early Black Friday deals look a lot like the company’s typical “Gold Box Deals,” which is to say the discounts available today are pretty much the same as the sort of discounts Amazon offers every day. But keep an eye on that hub and you’ll probably find more items on sale in the coming weeks.

As for Dell, the company is providing a sneak peek at some of its actual Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices. But if you don’t want to wait, here are some of the best deals that the company is offering between 8:00AM Eastern on Nov 1st and 8:–AM Eastern on Nov 3rd:

Dell’s actual Black Friday deals include:

Starting at 11:00AM Eastern on Thursday, 11/23:

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 convertible w/Celeron/2GB/32GB for $200

Starting at 7PM Eastern on Thursday, 11/23:

Dell OptiPlex 3050 micro desktop w/Core i3 Kaby Lake, 4GB/500GB/Win10 Pro for $429

Starting 9:00PM Eastern on Thursday, 11/23

Dell Inspiron 14 3000 notebook w/Celeron/2GB/32GB for $130

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 convertible w/Core M3 Kaby Lake/4GB/1TB for

Dell 31.5″ 1920 x 1080 pixel monitor with 178 degree viewing angle for $170



Starting at 10:00AM Eastern on Friday, 11/24

UE Boom 2 Bluetooth speaker for $100

Nest learning thermostat for $199

Starting at 1:00PM Easter on Friday, 11/24

Dell Inspiron 13 700 touchscreen laptop w/Core i7-8550U/8GB/256GB for $800

Other Black Friday deals:

Dell wireless keyboard and mouse (KM636) for $25

Nest Cam indoor security camera for $149

UE Megaboom Bluetooth speaker for $200

JBL CHarge 3 Bluetooth speaker for $90

Bose QuietComfort 25 noise canceling headphones for $180

Garmin Vivofit 3 activity tracker for $30

Stay tuned for more Black Friday tech deals in the coming weeks.