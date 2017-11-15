Amazon Prime Music and Echo speakers head north to Canada

Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Plus smart speakers are now available in Canada… and if you’re looking for something to do with them, you can now stream music to them through Amazon Prime Music in Canada. It’s one of the perks that’s been available to Prime members in the US for a while, but which is just making its way north of the border.

Canadian prices for the speaker are a little higher than their US prices, even after taking the exchange rate into account. But Amazon is offering some limited time deals that make each model a bit more affordable at the moment:

Amazon Echo Dot – on sale for $50 CAD (normally $70)

– on sale for $50 CAD (normally $70) Amazon Echo – on sale for $100 CAD (normally $130

– on sale for $100 CAD (normally $130 Amazon Echo Plus – on sale for $170 CAD (normally $200)

Amazon has added an English voice with a Canadian accent to its Alexa voice service, and provides third-party skills from Canadian developers including Air Canada, CBC, TELUS, and TD Bank.

Canadian customers who want to use Prime Music can stream tunes on a computer or using apps for Android, iOS, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Basic Edition (which recently launched in Canada), or pretty much any device with a compatible web browser.

