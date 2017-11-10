Alleged OnePlus 5T pictures, specs leaked

OnePlus is holding an event to officially unveil the OnePlus 5T smartphone next week. But it looks like someone spilled the beans a bit early.

A set of pictures including a photo of the retail packaging, a comparison with several other phones, and spec sheets have been leaked. They all seem pretty plausible when you consider what we already know about the phone from previous leaks.

Now I guess we’re just waiting for the pricing information.

As expected, the OnePlus 5T shares a lot of features with the OnePlus 5. Both phones feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors, 3300 mAh batteries, USB 2.0 Type-C ports, 3.5mm audio jacks, and NFC. And come in two memory and storage configurations:

6GB/64GB

8GB/128GB

Here’s what’s new: the OnePlus 5T has a 6.01 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with 401 pixels per inch and an 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio. It’s said to support sRGB and DCI-P3 color profiles. And the display is surrounded by relatively slim bezels.

OnePlus has also updated the rear cameras. There are still dual cameras, and the primary camera is still a 16MP Sony IMX 398 camera. But the secondary has a telephoto lens and a 20MP Sony IMX 376K sensor with an f/1.7 aperture (up from the f/2.6 aperture on the OnePlus 5’s Sony IMX 350 camera).

On paper the new phone is a modest upgrade. It has the same pixel density, a slightly better camera system, and smaller top and bottom bezels. But that last part is what makes the OnePlus 5T look more like a 2017 flagship than the OnePlus 5 that came out earlier this year.

