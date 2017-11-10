Liliputing

10.1 inch Moto Tab Android tablet coming to AT&T for $300

at by 3 Comments

It’s been a few years since Motorola released a tablet, but it looks like the Lenovo subsidiary is getting back into the tablet. Motorola and AT&T have announced that a new 10.1 inch Moto Tab will be available from AT&T starting November 17th.

It’ll sell for $300 outright, or for $15 per month over 20 months if you sign up for an installment plan.

The tablet has a full HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a microSD card slot, and a 7.000 mAh battery.

It has stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor, and a USB Type-C port.

Optional accessories include a “Productivity Pack” with a Bluetooth keyboard and folio case and a “Home Assistant Pack” that’s basically a 3 watt speaker with dual microphones that connects to the table to turn it into a sort of Amazon Echo/Google Home-style smart speaker.

If the Assistant Pack looks familiar, that’s probably because we’ve seen it before: it’s basically the Lenovo Home Assistant Pack that was unveiled earlier this year for $80. In fact, the promotional pictures of the Moto Tab + speaker show the Lenovo logo on the speaker.

Oh, the tablet also seems to be a rebranded version of the Lenovo Tab 4 with a 10.1 inch display.

It does have built-in support for “TV Mode,” which lets you fire up a DirecTV app for watching live and recorded programs by swiping from the home screen.

via Phone Arena

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "10.1 inch Moto Tab Android tablet coming to AT&T for $300"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Member
Jeff Harris
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It’s the Lenovo Tab 4 10 plus, right?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 47 minutes ago
Member
Gregg H
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Would have to be the Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus. Only the Plus has the full HD display.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 40 minutes ago
Guest
The People\'s Eyebrow
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

2 GB of RAM on a $300 tablet in 2017. Ugh. No thanks.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 4 minutes ago
wpDiscuz