It’s official: ZTE is developing a smartphone called the Axon M, and it sure looks like it’ll probably be the dual-display that we’ve been expecting (thanks to a series of leaks).
A device called the ZTE Axon M showed up at the FCC website today, and while the documents don’t include photos or detailed specs, they do sure seem to show a clamshell-style device that probably folds in half when it’s not in use.
According to the FCC documents, the Axon M is a “multi-mode digital mobile phone” and drawings of the back show that it flips open or folds shut. Unsurprisingly, there’s a camera on the back and support for WiFi and Bluetooth.
It also looks like the phone currently runs Android 7.1 Nougat software.
While that’s about all the FCC listing tells us, rumor has it that the phone will have two 1920 x 1080 pixel displays that work together like a single 6.8 inch, 2160 x 1920 pixel tablet screen when the they’re unfolded (or at least, like a single screen with a line running down the middle).
There’s no word on the price or release date. But if you were skeptical of the leaks, this seems to be pretty strong evidence that ZTE’s dual screen phone is real and that it’s probably coming soon.
via MobileXpose
ZTE Axon M dual-screen smartphone hits the FCC
This seems like it could be really awkward to use. Is dual screens on a phone something people actually want?
It’s awkward because its using an LCD screen, and it folds in-wards.
Meaning everytime you want to use it, you gotta get it out… then fold it out like a woman’s makeup kit.
And it means it will always be a dual-screened tablet, with a weird way of grip to take photos.
If this had an OLED screen, that was flexible, and it folded out-wards….
…well, it would mean you could use it one-handed as a phone when it is folded shut.
Taking photos would be nothing out of the usual.
And flipping it open would be its bonus feature, where it folds out to be one single large screen like a tablet.
However, it’s evident here that ZTE are going for form over function, and cheap components over proper ones.