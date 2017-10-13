Windows 10 is getting a Startup Settings menu

Your computer never seems to boot as quickly as it does on the day you first turn it on… because once you’re done installing a bunch of programs that insist on loading every time you reboot the computer, they tend to slow down the process.

Microsoft has long offered a way to see which apps run during startup, but so far the Windows 10 version of this feature has been a little clunky, since it’s hidden away in a Task Manager tab.

But Microsoft has begun testing a new Startup menu in the Windows 10 Settings app. It’s part of Windows 10 Build 17017, which is rolling out to members of the Windows Insiders Program starting this week… although it could take a while before the rest of us see it. Oh, and it only seems to support Universal Windows Platform apps (for now, at least).

The Windows 10 Fall Creators Update is set to roll out to all users starting October 17th. But Startup Settings is a feature that’s expected to ship in the next major build of Windows which comes after the Fall Creators Update. It’s currently code-named Redstone 4, or RS4.

The new Startup Settings provides a list of Windows apps that launch when your computer starts, along with toggles that let you stop them from doing that.

Often these applications don’t fully load. Instead they start in a minimized mode or run as a background task. For example, some apps that tend to run at startup are anti-virus programs or backup utilities. You’ll probably want to leave those enabled. But bloatware preloaded by your PC maker, media apps, or other tools that you don’t use every day? It’s probably save to disable those.

For now it looks like you’ll still have to visit the Task Manager to view startup behavior for Win32 apps.

Windows 10 Build 17017 also introduces Cortana Collections, which makes it easier to organize items that are saved by Microsoft’s virtual assistant.