Watch Google’s Oct 4th hardware event here, and join the discussion

You may have heard that Google’s got a few things to announce this week. The company is hosting an event on Wednesday, October 4th at 9AM Pacific/12:00PM Eastern. And there’s a live stream.

I’ll be tuning in and bringing live updates to the website throughout the day. But you can also watch the video here, and join the discussion in the comments to let us know what you think of the announcements.

Google is expected to unveil a whole bunch of new products, including the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones, a new convertible tablet-style notebook called the Pixelbook, a 2nd-gen Daydream View virtual reality headset, and Google Home Mini smart speakers.

We may also see a new high-end Google Home smart speaker called the Google Home Max, as well as a rumored Echo Show competitor featuring a speaker, touchscreen display, and Google Assistant, although it’s possible that this device won’t be ready to go until sometime in 2018.

Rumor has it that Google may also launch a new “Made for Google” hardware certification program for third-party accessories designed to work with Google devices and features. For instance, we could see “Made for Google” phone cases and/or “Made for Google” Bluetooth headsets similar to the recently released Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones with native support for Google Assistant.

And I wouldn’t be surprised if we heard more about Google’s move to bring Android One to the United States. The $400 Moto X4 Android One smartphone is available from Google’s Project Fi network starting this week, making it the first non-Nexus or Pixel device to support the network.