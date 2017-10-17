TicHome Mini is like a battery-powered Google Home Mini

When Google announced that its voice assistant service was coming to third-party hardware in August, one of the first Google Assistant-enabled devices the company teased was a smart speaker called the TicHome Mini.

Now that speaker is up for pre-order. It has a list price of $99, but it’s currently on sale for $79.

It’s also the first battery-powered smart speaker to support Google Assistant.

The TicHome Mini can do just about anything a Google Home speaker can do. You can use it listen to music, get news and weather updates, get answers to questions, set reminders, take notes, or control smart home hardware.

It also works as a Bluetooth speaker, and supports NFC to make it easy to pair the TicHome Mini with a phone.

Basically the little speaker is what you’d get if you added a battery to the Google Home Mini, allowing you to use it when it’s not plugged into a wall jack. The speaker is also splashproof with an IPX6 rating, which means you can use it in the kitchen or by the poolside (although you probably won’t want to drop it in the pool).

The TicHome Mini is 1.7 inches tall and has a diameter of 4.3 inches. It has a 3 watt speaker, a dual mic array, 4 RGB LED lights, and a 2,600 mAh battery for up to 6 hours of run time. Thre are volume, power, mic/mute and action buttons on top of the speaker.

It supports dual-band 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 low energy.

The speaker comes in four color options: black, white, teal, and pink.