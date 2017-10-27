System76 and ZaReason both sell Linux laptops with Kaby Lake Refresh chips

A few months after Intel launched its 8th-gen Core processors for laptops, there are still only a handful of Windows PCs shipping with the new quad-core processors.

But what about non-Windows PCs? It turns out Linux laptop makers are already starting offer Kaby Lake Refresh CPU options.

Both System76 and ZaReason are now selling some notebooks with the new chips.

These aren’t entirely new computers. Instead, you can now configure the laptops with either 7th-gen or 8th-gen Intel Core processor options.

For example, the ZaReason UltraLap 5440 is a 3.6 pound notebook with a 14 inch full HD display, a choice of GNU/Linux-based operating systems, and a starting price of $799. But that price only gets you a Core i3-7100U dual-core CPU. A Core i7-8550U quad-core chip will cost you $200 more.

You’ll probably want to upgrade some of the other specs too, since the base model has just 4GB of RAM and 120GB of storage.

The System76 Lemur is another 14 inch laptop with 7th-gen Core i3 dual-core or 8th-gen Core i7 quad-core CPU options. Prices start at $749 for the ore i3 model, but the upgrade to a Core i7 chip will set you back $179.

System76 sells the laptop with a choice of Ubuntu 16.04 LTS or the company’s own Pop!_OS 17.10 operating system. It’s another reasonably thin and light machine, weighing 3.6 pounds and measuring about 0.9 inches thick.

The most portable Linux laptop with a Kaby Lake Refresh chip that I’ve found so far is the System76 Galago Pro, which weighs 2.9 pounds, measures about 0.6 inches thick, and has a 13.3 inch, 3200 x 1800 pixel display.

Prices start at $959 for a model with a Core i508250U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 120GB of storage. You can opt for a Core i7-8550U processor instead, but the upgrade costs $219.

via Linux.com and BetaNews