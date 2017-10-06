Liliputing

Seedi is a Retro game system that plays CD-ROMs (crowdfunding)

Want to play some classic console video games, but having a hard time getting your hands on an SNES Classic? There’s no shortage of ways to emulate classic game systems on a PC. You can even turn a $35 Raspberry Pi into a game emulation system with free software like RetroPie.

But actually obtaining games to play in those emulators is a bit trickier: the easiest way is to download ROMs from the internet, but that’s not exactly legal.

And that’s what makes the Seedi retro game system different from many other solutions. This compact game system isn’t much bigger than a USB CD drive… and it has a CD/DVD drive that you can use to play original PlayStation1, Sega CD, or TurboGrafxCD games, among others. No downloaded ROMs required.

Of course, you can still download ROMs. The system supports NES, Genesis, Game Boy, and Atari games, among others. It also supports DOS games. But I kind of like the idea of a system that lets you pull old games you already own out of the box and give them new life.

If you purchase a Retrode adapter separately, you can even play classic Sega Genesis or Game Boy cartridges.

The Seedi system is expected to ship in March, 2018 if the developers raise $50,000 through a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. But they’ve already got working prototypes and there are some third-party, hands-on previews showing that the Seedi basically does what it’s supposed to: function as a small retro game system that can support CDs as well as ROMs.

A Seedi game system plus a wireless controller will set you back $125, or you can save some money by pledging $110 for a model with no controller. You should be able to use just about any USB or Bluetooth game controller with the system.

The system supports WiFi and Bluetooth, has an HDMI port for 720p or 1080p output, and works as a CD or DVD player and/or Kodi media center as well as a game system.

The whole thing is powered by a 1.2 GHz Allwinner H3 quad-core ARM processor with Mali 400 graphics, 512MB of RAM, and a 32GB SD card. As CNX-Software notes, it looks like the Seedi is built around an orange Pi Lite Board. So if you’d prefer to build your own system, you can just order one of those from AliExpress for $12. But you’ll still need to add storage, build a custom case, hook up a disc drive, and configure the software.

7 Comments on "Seedi is a Retro game system that plays CD-ROMs (crowdfunding)"

John Morris
Because plugging a USB optical drive into a settop box PC is too difficult. Truly a first world problem being solved here.

8 hours 15 minutes ago
Sam Medley
Shhhh…. you’re bringing too much logic to crowdfunding.

8 hours 38 seconds ago
Grant Russell
That doesn’t give you the same end result or experience. I’m a big fan of emulation, and I have an HTPC that I use as an emulator device too. I have never found an interface that I truly like to navigate my emulators and roms.

As someone who has been doing this for a long time, I see LOTS of value in having a device that does this all turn-key.

You will never setup a software environment that does all this in a seamless way.

7 hours 31 minutes ago
Rastervision
I think it’s targeted at a different audience.. and many of them still don’t have the time set on their microwave.

7 hours 50 seconds ago
riddick
riddick
After watching the video, I think I see what they are trying to sell. They are trying to sell a LEGAL system that can play emulated games which doesn’t require any user setup. RetroPie and other emulation software requires the user to find and download system ROMs. This product has that and all the configuration already finished.
Most customers will not use the CD drive, they will just add ROM game files. The fact that the system has a CD drive makes the argument of fair-use, but 99% of the users will have ROMs provided by a friend or family member.
I had no problem setting up MAME or retropie, but this system would be much easier to recommend to others.

5 hours 59 minutes ago
riddick
Here’s a shout out to all those with more than 1TB of ROMs and ISOs.

6 hours 23 minutes ago
Another crap PI system with one new trick
Another crap PI system with one new trick
Reading through the entire indiegogo page i saw some serious stuff that I would be concerned about. OK sure, it is a emulation machine first and foremost. They do state KODI is preloaded and configured and ready to go. But they claim 1080P max. Even some of the cheapest android box’s can do 4K output. The fact that they are probably using a HDCP 1.4 hdmi compliant port means that you’re pretty limited on the media you can use this for. So Basicly this is a emulation box only. And if you want to stream 1080p and lower content, you should be ok. Want to do anything better, Blu Ray, or even streaming from KODI your limited to DVD and maybe bluray rips. I would basically call it a wash as a media Machine. I honestly think your better off with a NVIDIA SHIELD and ROMFLIX (oh wait ill get… Read more »
5 minutes 9 seconds ago
