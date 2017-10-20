Liliputing

Samsung launches Galaxy Tab Active2 ruggedized tablet

at by 1 Comment

Samsung’s latest Android tablet is a ruggedized model designed for business users, although I suppose the Galaxy Tab Active2 could also appeal to accident-prone home users or folks who want a tablet to take hiking or camping.

Like the company’s Galaxy Active smartphones, the tablet is MIL-STD-810 certified for pressure, temperature, vibration, and drop protection. It also has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and you can use the tablet with a stylus, finger, or gloved hand. It also works when the screen is wet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 will be available in select markets starting this month.

The tablet features a fingerprint sensor, an optional LTE Cat 6 modem for download speeds up to 300 Mbps, and a 4,450 mAh user replaceable battery.

It comes with an S-Pen that supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. And the tablet has and anti-shock cover and it’s designed to support third-party accessories including mounts and straps from companies including IBM, ECOM Instruments, and Otterbox.

OK, now for the less impressive stuff. The Galaxy Tab Active2 has an 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel display, a Samsung Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, an 8MP rear camera with autofocus, and a 5MP front-facing camera. The tablet ships with Android 7.1 Nougat software,.

In other words, it has the specs of a mid-range phone, at best.

Other features include a microSD card slot with support for cards up to 256GB, GPS, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and NFC support.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 measures 8.5″ x 5″ x 0.4″ and weighs about 15 ounces.

Samsung hasn’t announced the price yet.

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Samsung launches Galaxy Tab Active2 ruggedized tablet"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
SickOfTheSpam
Guest
SickOfTheSpam
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Now all we need is a good daylight/low-light screen technology.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 1 minute ago
wpDiscuz