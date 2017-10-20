Samsung launches Galaxy Tab Active2 ruggedized tablet

Samsung’s latest Android tablet is a ruggedized model designed for business users, although I suppose the Galaxy Tab Active2 could also appeal to accident-prone home users or folks who want a tablet to take hiking or camping.

Like the company’s Galaxy Active smartphones, the tablet is MIL-STD-810 certified for pressure, temperature, vibration, and drop protection. It also has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, and you can use the tablet with a stylus, finger, or gloved hand. It also works when the screen is wet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 will be available in select markets starting this month.

The tablet features a fingerprint sensor, an optional LTE Cat 6 modem for download speeds up to 300 Mbps, and a 4,450 mAh user replaceable battery.

It comes with an S-Pen that supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. And the tablet has and anti-shock cover and it’s designed to support third-party accessories including mounts and straps from companies including IBM, ECOM Instruments, and Otterbox.

OK, now for the less impressive stuff. The Galaxy Tab Active2 has an 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel display, a Samsung Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, an 8MP rear camera with autofocus, and a 5MP front-facing camera. The tablet ships with Android 7.1 Nougat software,.

In other words, it has the specs of a mid-range phone, at best.

Other features include a microSD card slot with support for cards up to 256GB, GPS, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and NFC support.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 measures 8.5″ x 5″ x 0.4″ and weighs about 15 ounces.

Samsung hasn’t announced the price yet.