Report: Amazon wants access to your house & car (for deliveries when you’re not around)

As someone who works from home most days, it’s nice to have the flexibility to run errands in the middle of the day, work from a coffee shop, make appointments, or run to out-of-town meetings at a moment’s notice. But as a city dweller, few things stress me out as much as the idea of a package arriving at my doorstep when I’m not home.

Sometimes it gets diverted to a FedEx, UPS, or USPS pickup location. Sometimes it’s just left on the doorstep, despite my best efforts.

According to a report from CNBC, Amazon wants to change that… at least for deliveries from the internet retail giant.

Amazon hasn’t confirmed the report, but the company is said to be working with “smart license” plate maker Phrame on a service that would allow Amazon to deliver products right to the trunk of your car when you’re not around. A delivery person would show up at your car, unlock a secure box containing a car key using an app, and then lock up before they go.

CNBC reports Amazon is also working on a “smart doorbell” system that would work in a similar way, allowing a delivery person to unlock your door to drop off packages one time before a code is revoked.

The upshot is that packages wouldn’t be left out where anyone passing by can grab them.

The down side is that you’d have to trust an Amazon delivery person with unattended access to your house.

Personally, I think I’d rather risk a missed package or two.