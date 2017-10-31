Gaming hardware company Razer is working on a smartphone. The company acquired the team behind the 2015 Nextbit Robin phone and has dropped hints over the past year that it’s developing something for the mobile market.
Now an affiliate of UK mobile carrier three has spilled a few beans with a product listing (which has since been removed) for a Razer Phone 64GB Black.
If the specs are legitimate, it looks like the phone will have at least a few features that set it apart from most other smartphones on the market.
First up, there’s the 5.72 inch IGZO display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and wide color gamut. Aside from Sharp, I’m not aware of many other companies that offer that kind of refresh rate. Most current flagship Android phones have 60 Hz displays.
Next up is audio: The Razer Phone is said to support Domby ATMOS sound with stereo front-facing speakers and amplifiers certified by THX. While this wouldn’t be the only phone with Dolby Atmos audio, it’s still not exactly a common smartphone feature.
Other features revealed by the product listing include a dual rear camera system (12MP camer + 13MP zoom camera), 8GB of RAM, and a 4,000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ fast charging.
Earlier this month we learned that the phone is likely to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.
Oh, and don’t expect slim bezels: those stereo front-facing speakers seem to be embedded into top and bottom borders that are reminiscent of those found in the Nextbit Robin.
According to the website, the phone may also sell for about £594 ($787), but I’d take that figure with a grain of salt, since the Razer Phone hasn’t been officially announced yet and it’s unclear if that number was a placeholder or a real suggested retail price.
via /r/razer and /r/android
9 Comments on "Razer’s smartphone for gamers may have 120Hz screen, Dolby Atmos sound"
Yay! just the amount of nonsense and number trowing we needed in the mobile market, we almost finished with the high resolution race , now we can enjoy facebook at 120hz!
Come on, it’s important for those Mobile Gamers! You know, Angry Birds and Candy Crush is a whole another experience at 120 HZ!!!
Jesus, what a dumb comment.
You realise he was being sarcastic, right?
And his name is zda nee, not Jesus.
The front facing speakers are the only redeeming quality of my Nexbit Robin, but those extra margins on the top and bottom along with the sharp corners make it a nightmare for pocketability and comfort. I get jealous at how much smaller my wife’s Nexus 5x feels next to it despite having the same screen size. Overall, I’m disappointed Razer didn’t encourage Nextbit to push the envelope on design.
The position of the speakers are good, but they are crap. They crackle at high volumes. And so is the GPS(sometimes). Otherwise – its a surprisingly good phone for the post meltdown price. And in overall dimensions, as I mentioned in another post, its very close to the Pixel 2 XL. Which makes me very happy.
I’ve never had any crackle or distortion at high volumes, but I have encountered the GPS cutting out a bit. I’d be really happy with it if not for the swollen battery that dies at 30%….
Why? Because Mom’s credit card isn’t maxed out right now and there are still 3 and a half cold pizzas left in boxes strewn around the basement.
So no embedded game controls – argh. So just a top end smartphone then rather than a gaming phone. One can only hope they also release a slide out game controls attachment