Razer’s smartphone for gamers may have 120Hz screen, Dolby Atmos sound

Gaming hardware company Razer is working on a smartphone. The company acquired the team behind the 2015 Nextbit Robin phone and has dropped hints over the past year that it’s developing something for the mobile market.

Now an affiliate of UK mobile carrier three has spilled a few beans with a product listing (which has since been removed) for a Razer Phone 64GB Black.

If the specs are legitimate, it looks like the phone will have at least a few features that set it apart from most other smartphones on the market.

First up, there’s the 5.72 inch IGZO display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and wide color gamut. Aside from Sharp, I’m not aware of many other companies that offer that kind of refresh rate. Most current flagship Android phones have 60 Hz displays.

Next up is audio: The Razer Phone is said to support Domby ATMOS sound with stereo front-facing speakers and amplifiers certified by THX. While this wouldn’t be the only phone with Dolby Atmos audio, it’s still not exactly a common smartphone feature.

Other features revealed by the product listing include a dual rear camera system (12MP camer + 13MP zoom camera), 8GB of RAM, and a 4,000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ fast charging.

Earlier this month we learned that the phone is likely to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

Oh, and don’t expect slim bezels: those stereo front-facing speakers seem to be embedded into top and bottom borders that are reminiscent of those found in the Nextbit Robin.

According to the website, the phone may also sell for about £594 ($787), but I’d take that figure with a grain of salt, since the Razer Phone hasn’t been officially announced yet and it’s unclear if that number was a placeholder or a real suggested retail price.

via /r/razer and /r/android