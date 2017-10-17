Razer Blade Stealth gaming laptop goes quad-core (with Kaby Lake-R)

Razer’s Blade Stealth line of laptops are thin, light, and esigned for gaming… which is a weird thing to say about notebooks that feature Intel HD graphics rather than a discrete GPU.

But these portable notebooks feature premium specs including high-resolution displays, plenty of RAM and solid state storage, and perhaps most importantly, a Thunderbolt 3 port that you can use to connect an external graphics card (when using a Razer Core graphics dock).

That lets you use a Razer Blade Stealth as a portable notebook on the go, but use it as a gaming machine when you’re at home. Now Razer is updating the lineup with its first version sporting a quad-core processor.

The new Razer Blade Stealth is an update to the original 13.3 inch model. It has the same 3200 x 1800 pixel IGZO display, but the new version sports an Intel core i7-8550u quad-core processor rather than a dual-core Core i7-7500U chip.

Other features include 16GB of LPDDR3-2133 RAM, 512GB of PCIe M.2 storage, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI 2.0, a headset jack, stereo speakers, and a touchscreen display. The laptop has a backlit keyboard and a 53.6 Wh battery. It also comes with a 65W USB-C power adapter.

The new Razer Blade Pro is a little bigger than the previous model. But it’s still pretty compact. Here are the weights and dimensions for each version:

Dual-core model: 12.6″ x 8.1″ x 0.52″ and 2.93 pounds

Quad-core model: 12.6″ x 8.1″ x 0.54″ and 2.98 pounds

Razer is also updating its graphics dock. The new Core v2 has two Thunderbolt 3 controllers and supports NVIDIA GeForce 10 sereis and AMD Radeon 500-series graphics.

The Core v2 should be available soon for $499 and the new quad-core Blade Stealth laptop is already available for $1700 and up.

