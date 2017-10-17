Qualcomm’s latest processor for upper mid-range smartphones is designed to offer up to 40 percent better performance than the Snapdragon 630 chip which launched less than half a year ago.
The new model is called the Snapdragon 636, and it also offers up to 10 percent better graphics performance.
The new chips are expected to ship this fall, which means we’ll start to see phones and other devices powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chips some time after that.
Many of the features are carry-overs from the Snapdragon 630, including a Snapdragon X12 LTE modem with top download speeds of 600 Mbps, a Spectra 160 ISP with support for zero shutter lag with cameras up to 24 megapixels, and the Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec which enables support for 192 kHz/24 bit audio.
But the new chip uses the same Kryo 260 PCU cores found in the Snapdragon 660 chip, making the Snapdragon 636 significantly more powerful than the 630. The GPU has also been upgraded from Adreno 508 graphics to Adreno 509 and Qualcomm says the processor is optimized for devices with full view displays with higher-than-1080p resolutions.
The new chip is pin and software compatible with the SD660 and SD630 chips, which should make it easy for device makers to make the switch from one of the older processors to the new one.
via Qualcomm
Leave a Reply
10 Comments on "Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 is 40 percent faster than SD630)"
Awesome news. While the headlines talk about iPhones and Pixels and why we should pay $800 – $1200 for a phone, I’ll be happy with a good performance jump on my next cheap Moto G phone. Google was hoping that everyone would be willing to go up in price when they killed of the Nexus line. But the Moto phones are still good enough that I’ll just stay where it’s cheap.
I don’t think that’s true about Google. They know about the different segments of the mobile market just as well as anyone else. They made a conscious decision to switch to the flagship end of the market knowing (a) that’s where the margins are the most healthy and (b) the additional marketing muscle of pushing out the latest, greatest versions of Android on flagship phones first.
I thought few users probably really needed anything more than the 625, but now it’s getting ridiculous. Very few users would need more than this device. I wonder how long people will keep buying flagship devices with power sucking electronics?
Slightly crippled SD660 with lower clocks, lesser wifi and lower res displays.
Its vulnerability is that it keeps clocks low to protect the SD660 and one could crush it with higher clocks and/or newer cores (could be just 2 big ones).
Qualcomm got blindsided a bit by 18:9 displays in the mid range as SD630 doesn’t support those so this seems like a quick fix but at higher perf and cost – MTK P30 does support 2160×1080.
That doesn’t make them *not* Kryo 260 cores. And it doesn’t make them not the same cores used in the 660. So I’m not sure what’s inaccurate in what I wrote.
We will probably have to wait either for Qualcomm to provide more details or for real-world tests before we know what kind of performance to expect.
If it’s anything like other 62x an 63x chips, I suspect you’re right about it being 8 lower performance cores. But that could mean better battery life, which could be one reason why Qualcomm is positioning the 636 as an alternative to the 660 as well as the 630.
You must know different people than I do, because battery life is the number one complaint I hear. 🙂
Anyway, having recently had a chance to spend a few weeks testing a device with a Snapdragon 630 chip, I can say that it feels pretty zippy compared to the SD 808 in my Nexus 5X.
I guess speed is always going to be in the eye of the beholder… and depend on what you’re using as a basis for comparison.
The speed comparison I use is my Moto G4+ is pretty much as fast as my old LG G4, if not faster (particularly at rendering web pages), but the battery life is probably at least 2x better on the newer Moto. For me battery life is much more important than speed.
A little depressing. I want to see a 10nm 625 successor before the Z3 Play comes out. So far every 625 successor has focused on performance instead of boosting what made the 625 pop. Screw performance, I want a week of battery life.