Liliputing

Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 is 40 percent faster than SD630)

at by 10 Comments

Qualcomm’s latest processor for upper mid-range smartphones is designed to offer up to 40 percent better performance than the Snapdragon 630 chip which launched less than half a year ago.

The new model is called the Snapdragon 636, and it also offers up to 10 percent better graphics performance.

The new chips are expected to ship this fall, which means we’ll start to see phones and other devices powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chips some time after that.

Many of the features are carry-overs from the Snapdragon 630, including a Snapdragon X12 LTE modem with top download speeds of 600 Mbps, a Spectra 160 ISP with support for zero shutter lag with cameras up to 24 megapixels, and the Qualcomm Aqstic audio codec which enables support for 192 kHz/24 bit audio.

But the new chip uses the same Kryo 260 PCU cores found in the Snapdragon 660 chip, making the Snapdragon 636 significantly more powerful than the 630. The GPU has also been upgraded from Adreno 508 graphics to Adreno 509 and Qualcomm says the processor is optimized for devices with full view displays with higher-than-1080p resolutions.

The new chip is pin and software compatible with the SD660 and SD630 chips, which should make it easy for device makers to make the switch from one of the older processors to the new one.

 

via Qualcomm

Leave a Reply

10 Comments on "Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 is 40 percent faster than SD630)"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Rly
Guest
Rly
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Awesome news. While the headlines talk about iPhones and Pixels and why we should pay $800 – $1200 for a phone, I’ll be happy with a good performance jump on my next cheap Moto G phone. Google was hoping that everyone would be willing to go up in price when they killed of the Nexus line. But the Moto phones are still good enough that I’ll just stay where it’s cheap.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 33 minutes ago
Guest
Tacitus
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I don’t think that’s true about Google. They know about the different segments of the mobile market just as well as anyone else. They made a conscious decision to switch to the flagship end of the market knowing (a) that’s where the margins are the most healthy and (b) the additional marketing muscle of pushing out the latest, greatest versions of Android on flagship phones first.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
18 minutes 28 seconds ago
Kary
Guest
Kary
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I thought few users probably really needed anything more than the 625, but now it’s getting ridiculous. Very few users would need more than this device. I wonder how long people will keep buying flagship devices with power sucking electronics?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 31 minutes ago
jjj
Guest
jjj
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Slightly crippled SD660 with lower clocks, lesser wifi and lower res displays.
Its vulnerability is that it keeps clocks low to protect the SD660 and one could crush it with higher clocks and/or newer cores (could be just 2 big ones).
Qualcomm got blindsided a bit by 18:9 displays in the mid range as SD630 doesn’t support those so this seems like a quick fix but at higher perf and cost – MTK P30 does support 2160×1080.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 38 minutes ago
Kangal
Guest
Kangal
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
Brad just a heads up, it doesn’t have “Kryo 260” core standalone, since Qualcomm are deceptive and consumer unfriendly like Intel. For instance, the QSD 660 has 2.2GHz “4x Kryo 260 Performance cores” (Cutdown-Cortex A73) and 1.8GHz “4x Kryo 260 Efficiency cores” (Overclocked-Cortex A53). However, Qualcomm lies about this on their website and claims them as a single-unit, which they are not. We do not know if the QSD 630 is a further cutdown QSD 660, or a scaled-up QSD 625, because Qualcomm are usually deceptive with their (40% faster etc) claims. – If its a scaled-up QSD 625, we’re probably seeing all 8x cores able to run heterogeneously, and each core providing a 1.8GHz frequency, and each core being the same Cortex A53 derived (in-order) design. It would simply be a refresh, on slightly more mature wafer with better sensors and GPU. – If its a cutdown QSD 660,… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 18 minutes ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

That doesn’t make them *not* Kryo 260 cores. And it doesn’t make them not the same cores used in the 660. So I’m not sure what’s inaccurate in what I wrote.

We will probably have to wait either for Qualcomm to provide more details or for real-world tests before we know what kind of performance to expect.

If it’s anything like other 62x an 63x chips, I suspect you’re right about it being 8 lower performance cores. But that could mean better battery life, which could be one reason why Qualcomm is positioning the 636 as an alternative to the 660 as well as the 630.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 9 minutes ago
Kangal
Guest
Kangal
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.
I just meant that Qualcomm is openly deceptive about it. Someone who has a Kirin 960 SoC might get fooled into thinking the QSD 630 is faster, when in fact, this could be slower than the QSD 650. You should’ve added a little blurb next to it, to state that its unknown which core-type they’re talking about. Example; But the new chip uses the same Kryo 260 CPU cores found in the Snapdragon 660 chip, it’s unknown at the time if this denotes the Performance variant or the Efficiency variant. If the Snapdragon 636 has the Kryo 260-Performance CPU cores, it should validate Qualcomm’s claims of making the Snapdragon 636 significantly more powerful than the 630. Having better battery life is beside the point. I know more people care that their device gets a faster processor instead, to have a smooth experience. Especially since battery life is less quantifiable than… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 49 minutes ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

You must know different people than I do, because battery life is the number one complaint I hear. 🙂

Anyway, having recently had a chance to spend a few weeks testing a device with a Snapdragon 630 chip, I can say that it feels pretty zippy compared to the SD 808 in my Nexus 5X.

I guess speed is always going to be in the eye of the beholder… and depend on what you’re using as a basis for comparison.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 43 minutes ago
Kary
Guest
Kary
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

The speed comparison I use is my Moto G4+ is pretty much as fast as my old LG G4, if not faster (particularly at rendering web pages), but the battery life is probably at least 2x better on the newer Moto. For me battery life is much more important than speed.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 seconds ago
QWERTY
Guest
QWERTY
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

A little depressing. I want to see a 10nm 625 successor before the Z3 Play comes out. So far every 625 successor has focused on performance instead of boosting what made the 625 pop. Screw performance, I want a week of battery life.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
41 minutes 54 seconds ago
wpDiscuz