Olimex Teres DIY open source laptop kit now available for $284

The Olimex Teres I is a small laptop designed to run open source software… and which features open source hardware as well. We reported on the Teres I when the hardware design was finalized earlier this year. Now the laptop is available for purchase for 240 Euros (about $284).

One thing to keep in mind though is that some assembly is required.

The Teres I is aimed at hackers, makers, and developers and it’s sold as a DIY kit that you assemble yourself by putting together a laptop case and placing the mainboard and several other circuit boards inside.

The CAD files for the laptop are also available if you want to design your own components or modify the existing designs.

When fully assembled, what you get is a laptop featuring:

11.6 inch, 1366 x 768 pixel LCD display

Allwinner A64 ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor with Mali-400MP2 graphics

2GB RAM

16GB eMMC flash storage

mini HDMI, 3.5mm audio jack, HDMI 1.4 port, microSD card slot, and two USB ports

802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0

9,500 mAh battery

The whole thing weighs about 2.2 pounds.

The computer is designed to run Ubuntu 16.04 LTS software, but should be able to support other open source software optimized for ARM-based processors.

If you’re looking for a high-power laptop, this isn’t it. But if you’re looking for a hacker-friendly laptop that’s designed to let you easily modify the hardware or software, there aren’t many other devices quite like this.

via CNX-Software