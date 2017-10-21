What old tech are you hanging on to?

Microsoft’s Zune music player never caught on the way Apple’s iPod devices did. But the company actually made some pretty compelling portable media players, and it turns out some folks are still using them.
Motherboard’s Jordan Pearson spoke with some Zune diehards earlier this year and discovered that some are hanging onto tech that others consider obsolete particularly because a Zune does a lot less than a modern smartphone. A Zune is good for listening to music and not much else. It doesn’t send data back to Microsoft. And more than a decade after the first Zune was launched, some folks still prefer the user interface to anything that’s come since.
I’m pretty sure the Zune isn’t an isolated example of an old device that still has a loyal following. So that got me thinking… I wonder what other old tech people are using?
For example, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is famous for writing with a DOS-based word processor that he says has all the features he needs and few that he doesn’t.
The recent Nintendo Classic craze shows that there are still plenty of people interested in playing 30-year old console games. And while Lenovo’s new 25th anniversary edition ThinkPad borrows some design elements from older ThinkPad laptops, some hackers have actually built their own truly retro laptops by stuffing modern guts into classic ThinkPad cases.
So what’s your Zune? Is there some piece of old tech that you’ve been hanging onto for years? What’s so special about it? And if it were to die, would you upgrade or search eBay for a replacement?
via Hacker News
I don’t have a Zune device, but I still use the Zune software as my Windows Music library. The Microsoft Store equivalent applications have a hard time maintaining a large library. I’ve never been much of a fan of iTunes, and there hasn’t been much of a market for this type of application on the Windows desktop for over a decade, I suppose. Thankfully the Zune software can still be installed and works just fine.
My laptop is a Dell Inspiron 1520, about 9 years old. Over the years I’ve replaced: the battery, a cracked screen, an overheated video card, and a broken cooler fan. Since I’ve upgraded to an SSD and to 4GB of ram, the Core2 Duo T7500 is still strong enough for pretty much anything I have to do on the go (Even light gaming, if I limit myself to really old games & emulators).
Aside from that, I have a modified original Xbox, which I boot up about once a month to play *backed up* (thankfully, since the CD reader barely works) copies of Halo and Halo2.
Nice! While I love the trend toward light weight laptops, it’s tough to beat those older models when it comes to longevity thanks to replaceable batteries, RAM, and storage!
I’ve also still got a Nintendo Wii that I use pretty regularly as part of my fitness routine, but I’ve never really used it for actual gaming.
Pen and paper 🙂
Luddite!
The paper part is easy. Trying to find a pen that works when you only use them a few times a year, can be a chore sometimes!
Rio Nitrus FTW
My 15 year old cyclocross bicycle still works great.
And I use some legacy (film) lenses on my Sony A7Rii camera body. (some as old as 50 years.)
I’m still using FM radio. Most phones with a jack actually have RM radio apps.
Does Usenet count?
is there still usenet???
Oh, and not me but my Mom still has a10+ years old Thinkpad from IBM days with Windows 3.x and a single USB port. She exclusively runs an old version of Scrabble on it. The battery is long dead, but the rest works perfectly.
I’ve been using Thinkpads for well over 20 years, though alas, I tend to wear them out within 3-4 years of daily use. I did buy my parents a Thinkpad i1500 back in 1999, telling them I wanted to bring them into the 20th century before they left it. Little did I know I would have to endure their retelling of that tale for the next 18 years and counting…
Do retro Casio watches count?
I still use a Nokia N800 (that I bought in 2008) with a bluetooth keyboard as a mobile writing platform It’s a very portable way to have a Linux command line with vim and without any distractions. I mean, technically I can connect to the web, but I shudder to think what browsing with a single 400 MHz core would be like in 2017.