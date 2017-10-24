Liliputing

Nokia 3310 3G phone coming to America for $60

at by 8 Comments

Need a phone and don’t need it to be “smart?” Earlier this year HMD announced that it was bringing back the iconic Nokia 3310… and by bringing back, I mean launching a brand new phone with design inspired by the original.

It’s a candybar-style phone that doesn’t do most of the things modern smartphones do… but it has a battery that can last for up to 25 days of standby time and 22 hours of talk time. Oh, and you can play Snake on it.

Originally launched as a 2G-only phone for global markets, it looks like a 3G model is coming to America. Best Buy is taking pre-orders for $60.

The GSM phone should work on AT&T or T-Mobile in the US and it features a 2 inch, 320 x 240 pixel display, 16MB of built-in storage, a microSD card slot for up to 32GB of removable storage, and a 2MP rear camera that I can only imagine takes awful photos.

The phone has a micro USB port for charging and supports Bluetooth for pairing a headset. There’s also an FM Radio app.

And that’s… about it. This is a case of less-is-more, and while I suppose it’s possible that the Nokia 3310 3G is all the phone some folks need, I suspect it’s probably most attractive as a secondary phone you can use in emergencies… like when the battery in our $900 smartphone dies halfway through the day.

via Android Central

Leave a Reply

8 Comments on "Nokia 3310 3G phone coming to America for $60"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Sean
Guest
Sean
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Did you mean 16GB, or is it really 16MB?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
7 hours 2 minutes ago
Brad Linder
Author
Brad Linder
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Not a typo. 🙂

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 59 minutes ago
Sean
Guest
Sean
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Thanks 🙂

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 55 minutes ago
harv
Guest
harv
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

It’s got a new version of Snake too!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 56 minutes ago
SickOfTheSpam
Guest
SickOfTheSpam
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I’d like to see a modern Android phone in the form factor of the eminently pocketable HTC Touch line from 2007.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
6 hours 43 minutes ago
Member
Kolok
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I agree. I had the HTC Touch Sprint variant. At one point I modded it to run Android. It was my first Android experience.

It ran decently, considering. One time the phone froze up when the alarm was supposed to wake me for a work meeting though. I learned a lesson about hacked phones that day.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 32 minutes ago
ThornC
Guest
ThornC
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Small screen from a major vendor… Only know of Samsung J1 mini… 4 inch!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 51 minutes ago
Member
Glyn Evans
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

This would make a fantastic MP3 player…imagine having it as an emergency burner for out-of-battery situations! But wait, does it play MP3s..?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 2 minutes ago
wpDiscuz