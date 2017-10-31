Nokia 2 is a $115 smartphone with 2 days of battery life

Apples iPhone X is now shipping for $1000 and up. Or you could spend the same amount and pick up 8 Nokia 2 smartphones… and still have enough money left over to buy groceries.
The Nokia 2 doesn’t have all the frills you get with a modern flagship phone. But it does have a 5 inch 720p display, a microSD card slot, a headphone jack, and up to 2 days of battery life thanks to a 4,100 mAh battery.
HMD says the phone should be available in November for 99 Euros, or about $115.
The Nokia 2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 quad-core processor and features 1GB of RAM and just 8GB of built-in storage. But you can add a microSD card for up to 128GB of additional storage.
It has an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash and a 5MP fixed-focus camera on the front.
The phone has a micro USB 2.0 port, a single mono speaker, 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and FM radio support, the Nokia 2 will be available in single SIM or dual SIM versions. .
It’s also rated IP52 for water resistance, which means it can survive a splash of water, but you won’t want to drop it in a pool.
The Nokia 2 features a 1280 x 720 pixel LTPS display covered with Corning Gorilla Glass, and the back of the phone is polycarbonite.
HMD will ship the phone with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, but the company plans to offer an Android Oreo update in the future.
Is the Nokia 2 a particularly good Android phone? Probably not. But it certainly looks like one of the better options in its price range, especially if long battery life is more important to you than blazing fast speed.
It’s also interesting to see just how much variance there is between entry-level and premium phones these days. You can make calls, surf the web, and play games on a Nokia 2 or a Google Pixel 2 XL. But Google’s most expensive phone sells for 7 times as much as HMD’s lowest cost smartphone (although it’s also a lot faster, offers more storage, a bigger screen, etc).
11 Comments on "Nokia 2 is a $115 smartphone with 2 days of battery life"
Crap cpu and 1gb ram really gimp this otherwise interesting budget phone.
right? My old as shit Aquos Crystal can run circles around this and it still has 2 days battery
if it has the right sensors (barometric sensor for me that I would use for checking altitude and weather) it might be interesting for some markets.
Oh, okay. 1GB RAM is a no-go even in entry level. Yes, technically you can do anything on it, but then again technically you could install JellyBean on the HTC G1 with 192MB of RAM, it’s just not worth it.
I think Xiaomi has better alternatives in this price-range.
Yep. $100 phones suck, $200 suck less and can be usable, $300 will can handle basic tasks, $400 phones are quite good, $500-$600 phones will do just about everything except high end gaming. Why are people spending +$1,000 on phones again? Oh, and don’t forget you will need to replace it in a couple of years regardless of how much you pay for it. YMMV.
There are plenty of decent 2GB/16GB sub $100 phones in the no contract/prepaid provider space. Many are running Nougat. But like most non-premium android phones updates vary by manufacturer.
Not sure I would consider a 2GB/16GB phone “decent”, but to each their own. At that price updates become less important as you can (hopefully) afford to replace the phone every year.
They sure do vary by manufacturer! My so-called premium Moto X Pure is still running Nougat. Even buying a premium phone doesn’t guarantee updates for very long.
For the price, this is a pretty serviceable phone for people focused on calls and just a few apps. The biggest issue here is the 1gb RAM. That small storage space is going to be doing double-duty as slow back-up RAM (cache).
“thanks to a 4,1000 mAh battery.”
One too many zeros.
The Moto E4 Plus with a 5,000 mAh battery and a 5.5″ screen and 2 GB ram and 16 GB storage and Snapdragon 425 for about the same price is a much better buy than this.