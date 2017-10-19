MSI Cubi 3 Silent Series fanless mini PC on the way

MSI’s Cubi line of computers are tiny desktop PCs that look a lot like Intel’s NUC systems. But the upcoming Cubi 3 Silent series is a little different.

This compact desktop will feature a 15 watt Intel Kaby Lake U-series processor and an aluminum case. Oh, and it’ll be fanless, which means the computer will be completely silent during operation.

In order to keep things cool without a fan, the system has an aluminum heat sink above the CPU, as well as ventilation to let hot air escape through the top of the aluminum case.

The computer measures about 6.3″ x 4.3″ x 2.8″ and it features two USB 3.0 ports and a hadset jack on the front, next to a power button. On the back, there are two more USB 3.0 ports, DisplayPort and HDMI ports, two Ethernet jacks, and 2 COM ports, including a serial connector.

There are another two USB 2.0 ports on the side.

MSI says the system should be able to power up to two 4K displays. And the MSI Silent Series PC is upgradeable: just remove the bottom to get inside the case so you can replace the RAM and, 2.5 inch drive and/or M.2 SSD.

via FanlessTech