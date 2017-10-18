Liliputing

Moto Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa coming in Nov for $150 (Moto Mods)

As expected, one of Motorola’s next modular accessories for its Moto Z line of smartphones is a smart speaker that works with Amazon’s Alexa Voice Assistant.

It’s called the Moto Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa, and it’s designed to bring better audio quality to a Moto Z smartphone while also picking up your voice from across the room. Thanks to a built-in battery it should be able to operate for up to 15 hours without running down your phone’s battery. And it’s splashproof (but not fall-in-a-pool-of-water-proof).

The speaker should be available in November for $150.

The Moto Smart Speaker is an 8 watt stereo speaker with two 27mm diameter speakers featuring a frequency range of 200 Hz to 20 kHz and loudness of up to 82 decibels when heard from about half a meter (1.6 feet) away.

It also features 4 far-field microphones, which means that not only does the speaker make it easier to hear a Moto Z when you’re not standing right next to the phone, it should also be easier to talk to it so you can interact with the Alexa voice service.

There’s a 1530 mAh battery built into the smart speaker.

The speaker measures about 6″ x 2.9″ x 0.9″ and weighs 5.9 ounces, so it’ll more than double the size of a Moto Z phone. But it’s the kind of accessory you’re probably not going to keep attached all the time anyway.

At $150, the Moto Smart Speaker costs as much as an Amazon Echo Plus (or 3 Echo Dot speakers). But none of those devices are designed specifically to attach to the back of a Moto Z series phone for use on the go… so I guess the new speaker has that going for it.

via Motorola

Soon there will be no privacy at all anywhere in the USA. I wonder how expensive land is in Antarctica?

