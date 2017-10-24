Liliputing

Misfit Vapor smartwatch materializes for $200

Misfit is a company that makes wearable activity trackers, but earlier this year the company unveiled its first full-fledged smartwatch. And then… nothing happened for a long time.

Now the Misfit Vapor is finally ready to go. It’s up for pre-order from the Misfit website for $200, and the watch should start shipping on Halloween.

The Vapor features a 1.4 inch round AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 4GB of storage, and a touchscreen display and touch-sensitive bezel that lets you navigate the user interface and launch apps.

Misfit had originally planned to launch the Vapor smartwatch using its own operating system, but in March the company announced that it’d ship with Android Wear 2.0 instead. That means it’ll be able to pair with Android or iOS devices, and it supports hundreds of third-party apps. It also works with Google Assistant.

The watch is water resistant up to 50 meters so you can take it swimming. It also supports GPS for tracking your run. And it comes with a magnetic charger.

 

Sam Minter
They removed the built-in GPS on the Vapor but it will support some type of “connected GPS” set up (https://www.wareable.com/android-wear/misfit-vapor-no-built-in-gps-4943). When it still had an actual GPS module in the specs, it packed a lot of value for $200 but now it seems lackluster.

11 hours 22 minutes ago
Kary
Kary
Preorder a product called the Vapor. I don’t think so!

10 hours 11 minutes ago
BoloMKXXVIII
BoloMKXXVIII
Vaporware? Vapor ware? Vapor wear!

9 hours 32 minutes ago
Kary
Kary
Vapor where?

9 hours 5 minutes ago
