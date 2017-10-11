Mele unveils a bunch of new mini PCs

Chinese device maker Mele is showing off a bunch of new products at the HKTDC show in Hong Kong this week, and the folks at Notebook Italia got a look at a few of the more interesting models

The Mele PCG63-APL2 is a compact desktop computer with Intel Apollo Lake low-power processor options and a fanless design, while the Mele PCG63-KBL1 has 7th-gen Intel Kaby Lake chips.

Mele’s PCG37, meanwhile, is a smaller model that’s available with Apollo Lake or Kaby Lake chips, and the PCHD26 is a an Apollo Lake PC Stick that plugs directly into the HDMI port of a TV or monitor.

The PCG63 models are rectangular devices with a large heat sink on top. It will be available with a choice of Celeron J3355, Celeron J3455, or Pentium J4205 Apollo Lake chips or Core i3-7100U, Core i5-7200U, or Core i7-7500U Kaby Lake processors.

While the Apollo Lake versions will rely exclusively on passive cooling for silent operation, models that ship with a Kaby Lake CPU will have also include a fan.

Each model supports up to 32GB of eMMC storage and has two SODIMM slots for RAM, an M.2 slot for solid state storage, and a SATA bay for a hard drive or SSD.

The PCG37 has similar specs, including a heat sink on the top of the case. But it’s a smaller, square-shaped device that looks more like an Intel NUC.

Barebones models will sell for $99 and up.

The PCHD26 PC stick will be available with up to a Pentium N4200 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 32GB of eMMC storage. It also has a Gigabit Ethernet port, two USB 3.0 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, a microSD card slot, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.0, and an HDMI 1.3 connector.

Mele will sell the new PC stick with Windows 10 or Ubuntu Linux and this model is expected to sell for $159 and up. Oh, and it’s also fanless.