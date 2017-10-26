LG G6 (and friends) join the Amazon Prime Exclusive family

Amazon’s Fire Tablets have been pretty successful due to a combination of factors including low price tags, decent hardware, and maybe a bit of lowered expectations for what a tablet can do.

But Amazon pretty much gave up on producing its own phones after the first Amazon Fire Phone was a flop. Instead, the company has been partnering with phone makers over the past year or so to offer a bunch of “Prime Exclusive Phones.”

In exchange for a deep discount, Amazon Prime members can pick up a carrier unlocked phone that comes preloaded with a bunch of Amazon apps… and ads on the lockscreen.

Up until now, the best Prime Exclusive phones were probably the models from Motorola and Nokia. But now Amazon has announced that it’s adding phones from LG to the program, including (nearly) top tier devices like the LG G6 and G6+.

LG’s G6 was the company’s best smartphone when it launched in February. These days that honor probably belongs to the LG V30, which is not available as a Prime Exclusive phone at this point. But the G6 is still a pretty nice phone, with a 5.7 inch, 2880 x 1440 pixel display, slim bezels, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 3,300 mAh battery.

It has an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, dual 13MP rear cameras, and support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging.

One thing keeping it from being quite as impressive as other flagships released this year is that the LG G6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor rather than the newer Snapdragon 835 chip.

Amazon is selling the LG G6 “with offers and ads” for $400, which is about $50 to $100 less than the price most other retailers are charging.

If you want more memory and storage, the LG G6+ has most of the same features, but this model has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Amazon is selling a Prime Exclusive model for $500.

Both phones have microSD card slots with support for up to 2TB of removable storage.

Other new additions to the Amazon Prime Exclusive family include a $230 LG Q6 (which has a 5,5 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display, a Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB of RAM, and a single 13MP rear camera), and a $150 LG X Charge (with a 4,500 mAh battery, a 5.5 inch HD display, a MediaTek MT6750 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage).