Kobo unveils Kobo Aura One 7.8 inch eReader with 4X as much storage

Amazon’s new $250 Kindle Oasis eReader is now shipping, and early reviews suggest Amazon’s first waterproof Kindle offers one of the best experiences for reading eBooks… if you can justify the price tag.

But Amazon isn’t the only company with a premium, waterproof device with an E Ink display for reading eBooks. Last year Kobo launched a 7.8 inch model called the Aura One… and this year the company is updating the Kobo Aura One.

So what’s new? You can opt for a model with more storage. That’s… about it.

Last year’s model is still available for $230, and features 8GB of built-in storage.

The new version will be available in late November/early December, and offers 32GB of storage for folks willing to spend $280.

The rest of the features are pretty much unchanged. The Kobo Aura One has a 7.8 inch, 1872 x 1404 pixel E Ink Carta display with 300 dots per inch, Kobo’s front-light system with “ComfortLight Pro” for reducing blue light, 802.11b/g/n WiFi, a micro USB port, and the ability to survive a 1-hour dunk in up to 2 meters (6.6 feet) of water.

There’s no microSD card reader on this model. It supports a range of formats including EPUB, PDF, MOBI, and JPG (but not Amazon’s AZW3 format, so you’ll need to strip the DRM and convert any Kindle books you may own to read them on this device.

Oh, and one key feature Kobo makes sure to point out on its website? There are no ads in the user interface. All of Amazon’s Kindles have a starting price that includes “special offers” shown on the lock screen and the home screen. You have to pay extra to remove them.

via The Digital Reader