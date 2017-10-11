Huawei launches Honor 7x with a 5.9 inch 18:9 display

The latest smartphone from Huawei’s Honor sub-brand features a 5.93 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display, relatively slim bezels, and a Kirin 659 octa-core processor.

It’s called the Honor 7X, and it will be available in China starting October 17th for about $200 and up. That’s a particularly good price when you look at some of the phone’s other specs.

The Honor 7X features 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It has a 3,340 mAh battery. There’s a dual camera system on the back of the phone, along with a fingerprint sensor. And the phone has a metal body.

Of course, this is a budget device, so a few corners have been cut. The phone has an 18:9 (or 2:1) display, like many of the latest flagships. But it has a lower display resolution than the latest phones from Samsung, Google, LG, and others.

There’s a micro USB port instead of USB Type-C. The rear camera system includes a 16MP camera and a 2MP secondary camera. The front camera has an 8MP sensor.

The Honor 7X ships with Android 7.0 Nougat and Huawei’s EMUI user interface. Other features include dual SIM support (or one SIM and one microSD card), 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.1.

Huawei is charging about $200 for a 32GB model, $260 for a 64GB model, and $300 for a 128GB version of the phone. Those are the prices in China. There’s no word on if or when the Honor 7X will be available internationally.