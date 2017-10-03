HTC’s Android One specs leaked, revealing mid-range hardware plus some perks

Rumor has it that HTC’s first Android One smartphone is coming soon. The HTC U11 Life (also known by the code-name “Ocean Life”) is expected to be a mid-range phone that will ship with Android 8.0 software.
It’s expected to be available in two models: one with the HTC Sense user interface, and an Android One edition that runs nearly stock Android software and gets regular security and OS updates.
Now @LlabTooFeR claims to have the specs for the unannounced phone. It seems like the HTC U11 Life should be pretty competitive with Motorola’s Moto X4 Android One phone, which is expected to hit the streets this month.
The HTC U11 Life is said to feature a 5.2 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor… just like the Moto X4.
HTC’s phone should be available in two memory and storage configurations:
- 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage
- 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage
Both models feature 16MP front and rear cameras and a 2,600 mAh battery. The phone is said to feature IP67 water resistance.
Motorola’s phone, by comparison, has a 3,000 mAh battery and IP68 water resistance.
According to LlabTooFeR, the U11 Life will feature HTC’s Edge Sense and USonic features. That means you’ll be able to control some of the phone’s functions by squeezing the pressure-sensitive sides of the device. And you’ll be able to use HTC’s USonic noise canceling earbuds with the phone.
The USonic earbuds plug into the USB Type-C port of HTC’s recent phones. They use that port not only for data, but also for power… and use the phone’s built-in microphones to assist with noise cancellation.
It’s likely that the inclusion of USonic earbuds means the HTC U11 Life lacks a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack, which shouldn’t be surprising since HTC omitted that audio port when it launched the premium HTC U11 smartphone earlier this year.
There’s no word on the price or release date for the HTC U11 Life, but it’ll join a growing list of Android One phones with decent mid-range hardware.
In addition to the $400 Moto X4, which will be the first Android One device to be available in the United States, Google recently unveiled the $235 Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone with Android One software. That 5.5 inch, 1080p phone with a Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage. But that model’s not available in the US.
8 Comments on "HTC’s Android One specs leaked, revealing mid-range hardware plus some perks"
If their updates are move timely than Moto’s, that would put them well ahead.
These phones with 625/630 systems are really all most people need, and the battery life is incredible.
Hard to say at this point — Android One devices are *supposed* to get monthly security updates within 2 weeks of the time they’re pushed out by Google, and OS updates for at least 18 months.
But since neither HTC nor Motorola has released an Android One phone yet, neither has a track record with the program.
Somehow I think they’ll mess that up as well.
I’d say they would be more like 7 weeks delay after security update release, and supported for only 13 months. And instead of 3 major platform upgrades, I’d think they will make only 1, two if you’re lucky.
That’s how much confidence they’ve earned over these years.
Thanks, but I was referring to Moto’s existing phones. I think I’m still on the March security update. LG was pretty good in comparison–typically only behind 2-4 months.
Right… but this article is pretty much just about the Android One edition of the phone. So hopefully past performance on updates is irrelevant. Hopefully. 🙂
I suspect the camera will be subpar like all mid-range phones. Unlocked, new LG G5 is only $250 on Amazon (sold by Amazon). I would be willing to bet it has a much better camera and exceeds all other specs. HTC’s phone will be supported with OS upgrades for much longer, but I stopped caring about OS updates years ago.
Disclaimer: Be careful about following my advice, because I am married with kids.
My Moto G5+ has a better camera than my LG G4 had–if you define better as being able to take a higher percentage of usable pictures. I didn’t do side by side comparisons because I had to replace the G4 because it’s camera failed.
If above photo is correct, phone has a humongous chin.