Honor WaterPlay Tab is a $300 waterproof tablet (for China)

Chinese device maker Huawei is launching a new Android tablet with a 10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, up to 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and a Kirin 659 octa-core processor.

But the most interesting thing about the Honor WaterPlay Tab is hinted at in the tablet’s name: it’s waterproof.

While that’s a feature that’s becoming increasingly common in smartphones (and occasionally eReaders), there aren’t a lot of Android tablets I’m aware of to feature waterproof designs.

The Honor WaterPlay tablet has an IP67 water and dust resistance rating, and the tablet also features Harman Kardon audio, a 6,660 mAh battery, a fingerprint sensor, and several different configuration options.

An entry-level model is priced at about $300 and features 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. A 4GB/64GB model sells for about $360, and there’s also a 4GB/64GB model with 4G LTE support that goes for a little over $400.

The tablet is up for pre-order in China from VMall, and it should be available starting October 24th.

There’s no word on international pricing or availability.

Huawei unveiled the Honor WaterPlay tablet at the same event where the company introduced the Honor 7X smartphone today.

via MyFixGuide