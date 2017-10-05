Honor 9i is a $275 full-screen phone (for India)

Huawei is adding a full screen smartphone to its Honor line of mid-range devices. The Honor 9i is a $275 phone that features a 5.9 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display with an 18:9 (or 2:1) aspect ratio.

It’s launching in India on October 14th. But the phone is basically the same thing as Huawei’s Maimang 6 smartphone for the Chinese market.

There’s no word on if or when the phone will be available in the US or Europe, or what it will be called if it makes it to those markets.

While the display is one of the most noteworthy features, here’s another: the phone has four cameras: two on the front and two on the back.

The rear camera system features 16MP and 2MP cameras, while there are 13MP and 2MP front-facing cameras. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the back, below the camera.

The Honor 9i is powered by a Kirin 659 octa-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor and it has 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The phone features a 3,340 mAh battery, a microSD card slot, 802.11n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

It also has a 3.5mm audio jack.

While there are other full-screen phones with slimmer bezels or higher-resolution displays, most cost considerably more money than the Honor 9i… and most have 1-2 fewer cameras if that’s something you care about.

