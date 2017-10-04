Here’s how the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are different

Google’s new Pixel phones are coming this month, and while the Pixel 2 XL has a bigger screen, slimmer bezels, and a starting price that’s $200 higher… for the most part anything you can do on the Pixel 2 XL you can also do on the Pixel 2.

That’s because both phones have the same processor, memory, storage, cameras, software, and other key features. But that doesn’t mean they’re identical.

Here are some of the key differences between the new phones:

Feature Google Pixel 2 Google Pixel 2 XL Display 5 inch, 1920 x 1080 AMOLED 6 inch, 2880 x 1440 pOLED PPI 441 538 Aspect ratio 16:9 18:9 (2:1) Battery 2700 mAh 3520 mAh Length 5.7″ (145.7mm) 6.2″ (157.9mm) Width 2.7″ (69.7mm) 3″ (76.7mm) Thickness 0.3″ (7.8mm) 0.3″ (7.9mm) Weight 5.01 oz (143 g) 6.2 oz (175 g) Colors black, white, blue black, white Price $649 and up $849 and up

Now for some of the similarities. Both phones have Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors. Both have 4GB of RAM and come with either 64GB or 128GB of built-in storage.

There’s no microSD card slot, but you do get unlimited high-quality photo and video cloud backup using Google Photos.

The two phones have the same 12.2MP rear and 8MP front-facing cameras. Both have stereo front-facing speakers, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and an eSIM as well as a SIM card slot.

The phones have Active Edge support, which means you can squeeze the sides to launch Google Assistant. There’s a Pixel Imprint fingerprint sensor on the back, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port on the bottom.

Google’s new phones have an aluminum and glass case and Google says they’re both IP67 water resistant.

One feature that you don’t get with either phone is a 3.5mm headphone jack. But Google does include a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter in the box.