The follow-up to last year’s GPD Win handheld gaming PC is on the way. Chinese device maker GPD has been developing a Win 2 for a while, and now YouTuber The Phawx has posted a video showing what it’s expected to look like.
The new model looks a lot like the original, in that it looks a bit like a Nintendo DS with a QWERTY keyboard where you’d normally find the second screen… or like a tiny laptop with game control buttons above the QWERTY keyboard.
Upon closer inspection, there are some important changes though. The A, B, X, and Y buttons are colorful, the keyboard is larger, and layout has been changed a bit to make typing (and gaming) easier).
Phawx also did some measurements and figured out that the new model has a 6 inch screen, up from the 5.5 inch display on the original model.
Oh, and the GPD Win 2 is expected to ship with an Intel Core M3-7Y30 processor, which is a huge upgrade from the Atom x7-Z87xx chip used in the first-gen model. The new chip offers much better performance without increasing power consumption.
GPD hasn’t announce a price or release date for the GPD Win 2 yet.
Leave a Reply
9 Comments on "GPD Win 2 prototype breaks cover (pocket-sized gaming PC)"
Looks amazing more promising than the switch
Yea. That poor Switch. lol. You been living under a rock?
Please tell me I can use it as a phone as well.
Given their track record, this will probably have a fan in it. I hope it’s a part that is user replaceable, because aside from the fan it looks like this addresses every concern I had with the first one. Can’t wait to hear more!
It will have a fan, but it won’t have the switch on the bottom, it’ll be handed from software automatically. Which is just as well, the Core M CPU will be slightly more power-hungry than the Atom was, at least while gaming, and I’m sure GPD don’t want unit failures due to people turning the fan off.
It is also confirmed at this point that it has an M.2 2242 slot for storage that is user-accessable, so we’ll get fast and upgradeable storage! Despite the problems with the first batch of the Win1, I’ll sure upgrade to this one as soon as it comes out.
Nice! I hope the device turns out well. The GPD Win 1 had/has many ups and downs.
Sounds like this thing is going to be much more expensive. Seems unlikely but if it gets a 4G/LTE option, I’d get this to replace my Surface 3 with LTE. I’d prefer a smaller handheld form factor.
I’m also hoping to see some ARM based Windows 10 handhelds next year as well. Maybe next year UMPCs will make a comeback.
I’m curious about how much storage this thing will have. Hopefully more than the 64GB the last one had. I’d love to dual boot one of these.