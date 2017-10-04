Google Pixelbook launches Oct 31st for $999 and up

Google’s latest Chromebook is the first to feature built-in support for Google Assistant, the first to support pen input, and the first to feature a convertible design that lets you flip the screen back 360 degrees to use the computer as a tablet.

It’s called the Google Pixelbook, and it comes with up to an Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of solid state storage.

Prices start at $999.

You can use the Pixelbook in laptop, tablet, or tent modes. In laptop mode, not only can you use your voice to interact with Google Assistant, but there’s also a dedicated Assistant button that you can press to start typing.

If you spend an extra $99 for the Pixel Pen, you can use it to circle content on the screen to bring up more information in Google Assistant. The pen uses Wacom technology, supports more than 2,000 levels of pressure sensitivity and 60 degree of tilt detection. With 10ms of latency, it’s also one of the most responsive digital pen experiences available.

Google’s Pixelbook features a USB Type-C port that’s used for data and charging, and Google says you should get up to 10 hours of battery life. There’s also fast charging support: you should get up to 2 hours of battery life from a 15 minute charge.

The Google Pixelbook measures 10mm (about 0.4 inches) thick and weighs about 2.2 pounds.

It goes up for pre-order in the US, UK, and Canada today and it should be available in stores October 31st. The laptop will be available from the Google Store and a thousand retail locations including Best Buy.