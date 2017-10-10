Google now pushes Android Wear updates through Play Store

Google introduced Android Wear 2.0 earlier this year, bringing new features to smartwatches including support for making calls on models with cellular radios, built-in support for Google Assistant even when your phone isn’t handy, and the ability to use the Play Store to install apps without a phone.

Now it turns out there’s another new feature in Android 2.0: the ability for Google to push some updates to the operating system through the Play Store. That means you don’t necessarily need to wait for a full operating system update to get new features.

Googler Hoi Lam announced the change in a Google+ post, and notes that the company already pushed out new features using this method last week.

Those changes include:

Support for third-party app chat app support in Contacts

Better Play Store discoverability for new users

Reduce accidental entry in the watch face picker

There are also some bug fixes included in the update.

This doesn’t mean that there won’t be major OTA updates in the future. It just means Google can roll out some performance improvements, bug fixes, and new capabilities in between those major releases.

Is any of that enough to get people to actually start using Android Wear? Probably not. But it’s undoubtedly good news for any folks who already happen to have a watch running Android Wear 2.0.

via Android Police