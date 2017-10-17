Fujitsu launches a 1.6 pound laptop with 8th-gen Intel Core CPU

Laptops have gotten thinner and lighter over the past few years, and there’s no shortage of powerful PCs that weigh less than 3 pounds. But every now and then somebody goes and makes a laptop that weighs less than 2 pounds… which is what Fujitsu’s done with its latest UH series laptops for the Japanese market.

In fact, one model is just 1.6 pounds, although Fujitsu skimped on the battery to make the machine that light. But even Fujitsu LifeBook UH series notebooks with twice the battery capacity top out at 899 grams, or just under 2 pounds.

Oh, and they’ve all got quad-core 8th-gen Intel Core processors, which means the new models should be up to 40 percent faster than laptops with previous-gen Core i5 and Core i7 chips.

Fujitsu is offering models with Core i5-8250U and Core i7-8550U processor options, each of which is a 4-core, 8-thread processor with Intel UHD Graphics 620.

The laptops feature 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel displays and support up to 20GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of solid state storage.

They feature a USB 3.1 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, HDMI and Ethernet jacks, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, and 25 watt or 50 watt battery options.

Fujitsu’s new UH series notebooks measure about 0.6 inches thick and feature stereo speakers and a headset jack and the laptops feature built-in support for 192 kHz/24 bit audio.

It’s unlikely that we’ll see these particular laptops in the US anytime soon, but it’s nice to see that it’s possible to manufacture a 2 pound laptop with this kind of power in 2017.

via PC Watch