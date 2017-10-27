Chuwi’s next tablet is a 13.3 inch 2-in-1 with Core M3-7Y30

Chinese PC maker Chuwi has released a couple of low-cost Windows and laptops this year, but most have had one thing in common: low-power (and low-cost) Intel Apollo Lake processors.

Now the company is getting ready to launch a 2-in-1 tablet that packs a little more punch. The upcoming Chuwi CoreBook is a 13.3 inch tablet with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, an an Intel Core M3-7Y30 Kaby Lake processor.

It also comes with a detachable keyboard, has a fingerprint sensor, and supports pen input.

Chuwi will be offering the CoreBook to US customers through an Indiegogo campaign soon. But this isn’t your typical crowdfunding campaign: Chuwi is an established company at this point and the company’s Indiegogo campaigns are more about marketing (and offering early-adopter discounts) than it is about raising the funds needed to manufacture a product.

I’m calling the CoreBook a 2-in-1 tablet because it’s designed to be used with a keyboard. But adding the keyboard doesn’t quite turn the tablet into a traditional laptop, because you still need to use a kickstand to actually prop up the tablet.

The CoreBook’s kickstand is built into the keyboard cover rather than the tablet itself and it’s adjustable allowing you to prop up the tablet at up to a 165 degree angle.

The tablet has a full HD display and a 37 Wh battery and supports 12V/3A fast charging.

While the use of a Core M3-7Y30 processor makes this one of Chuwi’s most powerful tablets to date, I should point out that it still uses eMMC 5.1 storage, which could affect performance.

Chuwi hasn’t announce the price or ship date for the new tablet yet.